No blinking in nervy UPL first round climax

Like the Biblical wine at the Cana wedding, the best seems to be being served at the end of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League first round.

Here, Gaddafi are upsetting table leaders Bul in the Jinja derby and the other day, Vipers' Ghana import Famador Asiwome announcing his delayed arrival with a splendid hattrick to kickstart Livingstone Mbabazi's era at Kitende.

Who can easily forget KCCA's 3-2 epic victory URA that had Abdallah Mubiru and David Obua wow the Lugogo crowds with a sumptuous taste of crisp-passing and attacking football on Tuesday?

Dusan Stojanovic's SC Villa also seem to be scribbling something out there to competitors that may become translucent in the second round.

Expect more thrills and twists this weekend with dicey ties lined up to wrap up the first bend of the league.

At Prisons Ground-Luzira, the fierce battle of gunmen will see hosts Maroons take on Pius Ngabo's UPDF reeling from the defeat against SC Villa and are rooted second button with just nine points.

The Prison Warders have outperformed their season target at this stage, with Muhammad Ssenfuma's side comfortably occupying the fifth slot on the table with 25 points from 14 matches.

Much credit goes to their impressive home record, standing up to the perceived heavyweights like Vipers, Villa and KCCA and having a reliable goal poacher in seven-goal hero Fred Amaku.

Apart from being the first team to get Bul's scalp, the Bombo side literally have nothing to write home about in the first round as they have been one of the division's whipping boys.

Kabalega spirit

Like Maroons, Brian Ssenyondo's third placed Kitara has been the talk of town having defied the odds to rake 26 points thus far.

Not even the latest 2-1 away loss to Busoga United can deflate their morale and mini achievement heading into the Soltilo Bright Stars clash at Masindi stadium.

Led by five-goal hero Denis Omedi, the Kabalega Boys hope to round off the first phase in second if Vipers fail to overcome Busoga United on Sunday at Kitende - as they aim to get their season target of a top-five finish.

Ssenyondo's team is a blend of experienced campaigners like Paul Mucureezi, Jasper and Brian Aheebwa, Frank Tumwesigye and Crispus Kusiima and uptsarts that has made them a force to reckon with.