No doubts as Manzoki runs away with awards

It was perhaps inevitable that after leading Vipers to their fifth Startimes Uganda Premier League title, Cesar Manzoki should dominate any awards linked to the 2021/2022 season.

Last Friday evening, the Uganda Premier League and their sponsors Pilsner, at a modest but well organised event, obliged, extending the Congolese-born Central African striker’s dominance to the event at which he was handed six awards for his outstanding contribution as Vipers charged to the title with an 18-point margin over second placed KCCA.

And few would argue against any of the awards handed to the Vipers marksman. The biggest of them all was the MVP award in recognition of his league-leading 18 goals in the campaign.

That translated into the top scorer award but it was the nature of some of his goals that earned him other titles on offer such as the forward of the season.

Manzoki’s goal in the 2-2 first round game against KCCA in Kitende perhaps best sums up his impact. Receiving a pass as Vipers looked to break after a KCCA set-piece, few would have anticipated what followed.

Not known for dribbling, Manzoki turned KCCA right-back innocent Wafula at the halfway line before playing a round the wall pass to Milton Karisa.

The forward, in turn, played a reverse pass to Manzoki, who showed determination rarely seen in local league players to side foot home the equaliser at 1-1.

Vipers fans can expect more of the same next season after the forward hinted that he is staying.

“The president is working with my agent on that. There are many big clubs in Africa and in Europe that need me but Vipers are also a big club. I don’t think a big club can easily let go of their best player,” Manzoki said after the awards.

The Winners

Player of the Season

Cesar Manzoki Vipers

Top Goal scorer of the Season

Cesar Manzoki Vipers 18 goals

Most Assists of the Season

C. Manzoki, Milton Karisa Vipers 9

Forward of the Season

Ceasar Manzoki Vipers

Midfielder of the Season

Siraje Ssentamu Vipers

Defender of the Season

Halid Lwaliwa Vipers

Goalkeeper of the Season

Richard Anyama Arua Hill

Coach of the Season

Roberto Oliveira Vipers

Young Player of the Season

Rashid Kawawa Arua Hill

Players’ Player of the Season

Cesar Manzoki Vipers

Coaches’ Player of the Season

Shaban Muhammad Onduparaka

Fair Play Team of the Season

UPDF

Platinum Award

Lawrence Mulindwa









UPL Team of the Season

Richard Anyama (Arua Hill), James Begisa (UPDF), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Bright Vuni (Arua Hill), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Siraje Sentamu (Vipers), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Simon Peter Oketch (Bul), Shaban Muhammad (Onduparaka), Cesar Manzoki (Vipers)



