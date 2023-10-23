No end to KCCA woes

KCCA lost again. It is no longer a joke. This time they fell 3-1 to joint league leaders Kitara in Masindi on Friday, a day before a less fancied Express continued to shame the pre-season form book with a 1-0 win over Soltilo Bright Stars at Wankulukuku.

Smarting with a legion of foreign stars and coaches, the Kasasiro's four defeats in four opening league games is looking worse than a doodle on a community toilet walls although Bul, Vipers and Villa won't care.

Bul were in their best element in dispatching of hapless Maroons 3-0 in Njeru with a brace from Alex Kitata and an own goal by Jacob Okao taking the Eastern Giants top of the log with maximum 12 points, while Vipers and Villa played out a 1-all draw.

Sergio Traguil's KCCA were lost at the sea when goals by Living Kabon, Paul Mucureezi and Denis Omedi for Kitara painted their rustiness in brighter colours.

On Saturday, Alpha Ssali shot Express to ten points from four matches with an exquisite finish inside four minutes.

URA too didn't share the Kasasiro Boys pain when they beat visiting Wakiso Giants 1-0 at Lugazi courtesy of an Ivan Ahimbisibwe volley on 48 minutes that hurled them to sixth on the log.

Ssimbwa talk unsettling Traguil

Without a point, an identity and team cohesion, Traguil's frailties have pushed the usually conservative club management to the wall and left with one option - to act.

Over the weekend, KCCA were reportedly engaged in proposals to recruit experienced gaffer Sam Ssimbwa to rescue whatever pride is still left in the season.

Ssimbwa, a KCCA legend who won the 2012 league title with Express, remains a coveted figure at Lugogo alongside contemporary Mike Mutebi who has reportedly twice turned down attempts to lure him back.

Before the Kitara massacre, Traguil had reportedly exchanged verbal artillery with goalkeeper Derrick Ochan and playmaker Moses Waiswa who he banned from traveling to Masindi.

The sharp dressing room divide worsened by the acute failure of the foreign legion has thrust the Portuguese coach at the cusp of exit.

One shudders to imagine what awaits Traguil if he continues blow cold in the next four matches against NEC, Arua Hill, Vipers and Busoga United.

One thing is a certainty, Traguil will continue to tinker with his first eleven and make panic substitutions just as he has done in the four losses.

Eagles, Jogoos ready to fly

Whereas much of the shine went to forward teenage sensation Ssali who calmly controlled a meandering ball before firing it home, the midfield trio of Hussein Ssenoga, Ramsay Kawooya and Andrew Kawooya held forte for Express.

Kawooya (Ramsay) has particularly been the most eye-catching revelation at Express in the early stages of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, acting as the glue that keeps the team intact and progressive.

Operating in a deep-lying role, Kawooya has been a beauty to behold, playing with composure not associated with a top flight rookie that he is and helping the Red Eagles to play from the back before launching offensives.

For his industrious display, Kawooya was awarded the man-of-the-match gong.

At St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos went pound for pound with reigning champions Vipers.

Boasting of an improved work ethic and team unity SC Villa took the lead through defender Garvin Kizito before Vipers utility player Paul Mbowa pegged them back with a 77th minute leveller.