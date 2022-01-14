No goals as Liverpool duo Mane and Keita become rivals in Africa

Guinea's midfielder Naby Keita (L) and Guinea's defender Issiaga Sylla fight for the ball wtih Senegal's forward Sadio Mane during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Senegal and Guinea at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 14, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

  • Guinea and Senegal will go into the final round of group matches on Tuesday sharing the lead with four points each, and goal difference could determine who finishes first.

Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita became rivals on Friday, captaining Senegal and Guinea in a drab 0-0 Group B matchday 2 deadlock at the Africa Cup of Nations. 
Scoring chances were few in the afternoon heat of Bafoussam with Senegal the more wasteful side in a showdown between nations expected to occupy the top two positions in the final standings.

