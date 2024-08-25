No guesses on what next for Kitara

And so Kitara FC's remarkable journey from playing in Uganda's second tier Big League two seasons ago to a debut continental appearance ended at the first hurdle.

This followed a 6-4 aggregate loss to Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi that was completed after another 3-2 loss in the second leg played again at the home of their opponents last Friday.

For a team making their debut appearance on the continent, few can castigate them for the early exit.

Questions however abound about whether the journey is the start of a golden period for the club or this could just be another case of the proverbial flash in the pan for many a Ugandan football club.

The playing staff

Going by the domestic market, Kitara under the vibrant leadership of Deo Kasozi and CEO Joshua Atugonza, gave themselves the best shot at the continent by assembling some of the best talent available with the squad reflecting a good combination of experience and youth.

And unlike most clubs domestically, Kitara also held onto their best performers from last season and further beefed up their squad with some established domestic names.

Fred Amaku, David Ndihabwe, Titus Ssematimba, Marvin Nyanzi, Ronald Otti, Douglas Oyirwoth and Ivan Sserubiri were the seven additions to the team this season.

With Oyirwoth and Sserubiri not registered in time to play on the continent, five of the new recruits were available for the tie against Al Hilal.

However, none of the five players leaves with an enhanced reputation with last season's UPL best defender Otti and defensive midfielder Ndihabwe starting both legs but formed part of a defensive line that conceded some avoidable goals six times over the two legs.

With coach Brian Ssenyondo seemingly unsure so far about how to get the best out of striker Amaku and attacking midfielder Nyanzi, the squad appears better placed to improve on last season's fourth place in the league to compete for this season's domestic league title.

Kitara retain the ability to score in almost every game as evidenced in the two Al Hilal games with forward Dennis Omedi involved in two goals over the two games.

Brian Ahebwa and Titus Ssematimba's cross-shot were the other scorers for the team in the high scoring tie.

Technical team

The jury remains out on coach Ssenyondo despite leading the club to its first major piece of silverware after winning the Uganda Cup last season.

Like his team, Ssenyondo was experiencing continental football for the first time in his coaching career and his team often looked short of ideas about how to approach different stages of the two games played on the continent.

The decision to start and substitute Nyanzi after just 17 minutes in the first leg baffled many.

One will only hope Ssenyondo's resilient nature can push him further.

The fans

Kitara were perhaps devoid of their biggest weapon after the club failed to secure a domestic ground to host their first leg which meant they missed out on the massive fanbase they currently ahead of the historical tie.

Club administration

The leadership of Kasozi has galvanised the Kitara support with plans to construct the club's own stadium a sure way to improve the club and leave a lasting legacy.