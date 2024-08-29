No love lost in Fufa Super 8 final

It is surely too close to call as the reigning Fufa Super Eight holders Bul square off against the former winners Vipers in a fiercely contested final on Saturday at MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

Tighten your seat belts for an end to end contest where both clubs are willing to leave everything on the field, never mind it being a pre-tournament showdown that curtain raisers for the new league season.

With the stakes high and the pressure mounting, this match will also serve as a showcase for the new signings each club has secured in the bustling transfer market.

Bul, that finished second in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League behind winners SC Villa, have replenished their arsenal with the acquisition of Ramsay Kawooya, Dickson Mataama, Isaac Wagoina, Najjb Fesali, Bakali Magunda and Isaac Musiima.

On the other hand, Nikola Kavazovic's side have ensnared new Venoms;

Nicholas Wadada, Bashir Ssekagya, Kenneth Kimera, Gusto Mulongo, Derrick Ndahiro and Pedro Sukuya Chimbiambiulo.

Show of might

Fans and pundits alike are eager to see if these fresh faces would rise to the occasion and tip the balance in this battle of titans, setting the stage for the upcoming league season.

Neither side can afford to falter in this unpredictable clash, but the heat is ever particularly intense for Vipers led by the journeyman Serbian gaffer whose position is ever precarious if trophies don't show up.

With every decision scrutinized and every play magnified, the pressure is palpable at Kitende as a loss could spell the end of his tenure, making this match not just a battle for bragging rights, but a fight for his job survival.

Ultimately, Kavazovic's Venoms will pin their hopes on Uganda Cranes playmaker Allan Okello who, after scoring the crucial goal that secured their spot in the final, is eager to silence the critics and make the most of his second bite at the cherry.

Meanwhile, Abbey Kikomeko's Oil-makers will lean on proven goal hunter Wagoina, a relentless striker who has the knack to solely trouble Vipers' suspect backline.

Grit vs. press

Adding to the intrigue, both clubs bring contrasting styles of play to the table.

Lately under Kavazovic, Vipers tend to thrive on a high-press, quick-passing game, eager to dominate possession and dictate the tempo - although it is still work in progress.

On the other side, Kikomeko favours a more cautious approach, prioritizing a solid defence before launching swift counterattacks that target lone ranger Wagoina.

This clash of philosophies adds yet another layer of complexity to a match where every tactical decision could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Final bragging rights, the trophy, and the prize money aside, this match will serve as a litmus test for both teams' prospects in the upcoming league campaign, set to kick off on September 13.

After both clubs stumbled toward the finish line last season, leaving their fans and administrators disappointed, they are now eager to reclaim their pride.

In fact, the road to the final has showcased the robustness of both teams, with each side boasting a plethora of match-winners and a relentless willingness to win at all costs.

As the two clubs have etched an intriguing rivalry in recent years, this final is not just another match — it is a statement of intent from the top contenders for the league title next season.

With pride at stake, their determination to outdo each other will undoubtedly be on full display, as both teams vie for dominance in what promises to be a fiercely competitive campaign.

In the placement match to be played under the floodlights later, Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA may get a chance to show off their returning prized striking asset Derrick Nsibambi as they battle Nec in the 'Lugogo derby'.

Fufa Super 8 final

Bul vs. Vipers, 5pm

Placement match

KCCA vs. NEC, 8pm