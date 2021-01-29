No pity party as Afcon beckons

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry will take some time off to soak in the humbling elimination from a continental championship before turning to Afcon.

The 5-2 defeat to Morocco on Uganda’s Liberation Day was far from liberating, instead serving as a reminder of where the Ugandan league perhaps stands on the continent.

The African Nations Championship (Chan), a young brother to Afcon, was inaugurated in 2009 to give more platform to players that ply their trade domestically.

Woeful record

And for their fifth edition running, Uganda came short after just three games, the defeat to Morocco the Cranes’ ninth in 15 matches.

They have managed just one win - the 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso at South Africa 2014 - and conceded 24 goals over five editions.

Recent results have left McKinstry under immense pressure, the showings against South Sudan in Afcon qualifiers and now Chan lethargic to say the least.

This has had Cranes fans question whether the Northern Irishman, who replaced Sebastien Desabre last September, is the right man to carry the team forward.

Fufa standby McKinstry

Daily Monitor understands that Fufa are as disturbed by the displays but will not rush into any decision, especially with Afcon qualifiers coming up in March. “However,” said a trusted source at Fufa. “The federation and technical had targets for this Chan.” The targets were known to all Ugandans and widely shared by McKinstry.

Asked whether Fufa retain confidence in McKinstry, the FA director of communications, Ahmed Hussein, hesitated. The next nudge was to request him to have McKinstry on NTV Press Box so he can give his own lowdown on how it went down in Douala.

“No TV now as he plans for March fixtures. Let him ‘enjoy the heat’ with his family.” They are currently second in Group B of the Afcon qualification campaign on seven points, one behind Burkina Faso. Malawi have four and South Sudan three.

Coaches weigh in on Chan

Back at Chan, a couple of local coaches did weigh in on Uganda’s performance.

“We have very good players,” said Villa coach Edward Kaziba. “We need to learn them; knowing who plays best where and then believe in them.”

On what he could have done better if he were in charge, Kaziba offered: “I wouldn’t have changed the team that played the build-up matches.”

Apart from midfielder Bright Anukani, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defender Denis Iguma and striker Brian Aheebwa, all the rest did play in the build-up tournament.

Mark Twinamasiko helped Kitara get promoted to the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

“To me,” said the flamboyant young Twinamasiko, “It looked like he (McKinstry) wasn’t sure of his first team and back up players.

“For example, Karim Watambala played 90 mins against Rwanda, meaning he had a great game. But after that, no minutes.”

“Only Lukwago and Kagimu (Shafiq) were sure of playing every game,” added Twinamasiko.

McKinstry made four changes against Togo from the team that started against Rwanda, and three versus Morocco from the one that kicked off against Togo.

Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi and Sadiq Wassa were the men helping McKinstry at the tournament.

