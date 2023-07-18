No reflection time for Khalifa as U-18s re-enter camp

After guiding Uganda through to the second round of the Olympic Qualifiers, at the expense of Rwanda, coach Ayub Khalifa is set for another assignment in Tanzania.

This time the U-20 coach, who coached the senior team Crested Cranes against Rwanda in interim capacity and probably will not be in charge when they meet Cameroon in October, is taking the U-18 squad to their Cecafa Championship that was initially slated for last month in Nairobi, Kenya before it was postponed.

Uganda was actually in camp at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru before the players were allowed to return home, school and some were summoned to the senior team for the Olympic qualifiers.

At the time Khalifa felt elements of his squad, especially the build-up aspects from his defence, were not up to scratch. But he now has less than a week to polish up defenders like Patience Nabulobi, Rebecca Nandhengo and Desire Katisi Natooro, whom he briefly summoned to the senior team.

Cecafa has now found a new host in Tanzania, where the tournament will be held in Dar-es-Salaam from July 25 to August 8.

“Kenya was meant to host the Championship… but the competition was pushed further ahead because of delay in funding,” read a statement attributed to Cecafa executive director Auka Gecheo on the body’s website yesterday.

“However, after Cecafa members met in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire last week on the sidelines of the Caf Ordinary Assembly, it was decided that the Championship be hosted by Tanzania at the Chamazi Stadium.”

The tournament should help Khalifa put together the U-20 Queen Cranes team ahead of the age group's 2024 World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda earned a bye for the first round that has just six teams but will start its campaign in October against Mozambique in the second round (32 teams) of the qualification process that has five rounds to determine the two that will represent the continent at the June 28 to July 8, 2024 finals in Fiji.

In the re-summoned 25-man squad, Khalifa will still rely on the services of Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Catherine Nagadya – all of whom looked central to his plans in Rwanda last week.

U-18 Squad Summoned for Cecafa

Goalkeepers: Bridget Nansamba (Rines SS), Cecilia Kamuli (Tooro Queens), Lillian Nakirya (St. Noa), Sharon Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs HS)

Defenders: Patricia Nakato Nanyanzi (Rines), Faridah Namirimu (Wakiso Hills), Sharifah Nakimera, Patience Nabulobi, Rebecca Nandhengo (UMHS), Charity Katusiime (Taggy HS), Desire Katisi Natooro (Kataka-She / Amus)

Midfielders: Patricia Nayiga (Wakiso), Krusum Namutebi, Phiona Nabulime, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Dorcus Kisakye, Agnes Nabukenya, Hadijah Babirye, Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe), Shafiga Tamisi (Kataka-She/Amus)