No Sharks, Cops to scare Vipers, KCCA

KCCA made a strong start to the 2021/2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with a 3-0 away win over Wakiso Giants at Wakisha Resource Centre yesterday.

Much was said of their inconsistency that saw them finish fourth last season but in Wakiso, they sent out a strong statement that means they top the league standings after matchday one that will be completed by the Gaddafi-Busoga eastern derby this evening.

Forward Sadat Anaku, who also failed to put up a consistent run of games because of injuries, set the ball rolling for KCCA with a header on seven minutes.

Debutant Davis Kasirye then doubled the KCCA lead after connecting with a Dennis Iguma cross on 32 minutes against the hosts, who fluffed chances of their own particularly through Frank Ssebufu.

The game was then put beyond the Purple Sharks’ jagged teeth by a rifled Ashraf Mugume effort 10 minutes after the break.

Police only threaten

KCCA are joined at the top by three others victors on matchday one, including Vipers who beat Police 2-0 Police at Lugogo.

In a repeat of last month’s Uganda Cup semifinal, Police threatened more in the early stages and Brian Muluuli should have done more than force Vipers goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora into a comfortable save after Tony Mawejje dispossed Siraje Sentamu to release him.

There was also another heart-in-the-mouth moment when Mawejje released Muwada Mawejje only for Aziz Kayondo to make a last ditch block as the forward pulled the trigger.

As Police faded, Vipers took charge after Bright Anukani found Milton Karisa, whose thumping drive easily beat goalkeeper Tom Ikara seven minutes before the break.

Congolese Caesar Manzoki then ensured victory on 58 minutes after a cross from Paul Willa fell in his path. His finish was emphatic to help Brazilian head coach Robertinho Oliveira to a winning league start.

BAD START TO TITLE DEFENCE

It was a very unfamiliar story for defending champions Express, who succumbed to a 2-0 opening-day defence at home to newly-promoted Arua Hill. The Kongolo first pegged back Express through Robert Eseru after the hour mark, but it was former Eagle Alfred Leku – the very man whose lone strike on the last day of the 2017/2018 season saved the Red Eagles from the ignominy of being relegated – who did the most damage in opening up the Express defence.

Substitute Rashid Kawawa bundled home the second after Leku had again done the damage on Express.

