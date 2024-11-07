No Tau, Kekana as Bafana Bafana squad to face Uganda Cranes is named

The Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Uganda Cranes in Kampala will be without star player Percy Tau. Tau, who plies his trade in Egypt for giants Al Ahly, is one of the surprise omissions by head coach Hugo Broos.

On Thursday, Broos named the 23-man squad that will face Uganda on November 15 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The tricky forward has yet to feature for South Africa in these qualifiers but was summoned in the provisional 38-man squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns' defender Grant Kekana is the other big name that missed out on Broos list, alongside the injured trio of Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster, and Ricardo Goss.

South Africa will face Uganda and South Sudan in their last two matches of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. South Africa are second in Group K with eight points, two behind log leaders Uganda.

Victory in Kampala would guarantee South Africa a place at next year’s continental showpiece in Morocco. Hosts Uganda, who have garnered 10 points, came from behind to pick a vital away point at the Orlando Stadium.

Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato scored screamers as Uganda came from behind for a 2-2 draw. The Cranes are unbeaten in Group K, having registered wins against Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan (2) in the other games.

Paul Putt’s charges need a point from the last two games to confirm qualification to AFCON for the first time since 2019.

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana,

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux

Forwards

Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appolis, Mihlali Mayambela, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners