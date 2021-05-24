Nominations for Fufa top seat starts

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Candidates interested in the Fufa presidency start their nomination exercise today as the Fufa electoral roadmap enters the business end.

Already, all the 88 delegates that will vote at the 97th Ordinary Assembly due August 21 in Mbale City are known.

The Fufa electoral committee is expected to display the voter register, issue nomination forms and receive them between today and Wednesday.

The committee will vet the forms on Wednesday and Thursday as they handle complaints, if any arises, from the different parties up to Saturday.

Eligibility

Incumbent Moses Magogo, Proline proprietor Mujib Kasule and Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana have expressed interest but they must formalise that by fulfilling the stringent requirements.

For one to stand, they must be a citizen of Uganda and aged between 30 to 70 and hold a minimum of A-Level certificate. The candidate must have had football administration experience for at least seven years within the last ten.

The experience is restricted an Executive Committee Member of Fufa, Cecafa, Caf, Fifa, Ceo of the federation, a Fifa Accredited Administration Instructor or chairman of a Member of Fufa.

In addition, a candidature’s nomination must be supported by one Uganda Premier League or a Big League club, at least one of the special interest groups, and one of the eight Fufa regions.

The election of the president takes a list system where one is voted along with an entire executive committee. This means the candidates must present the list of persons to be their first and second vice presidents and the members of Exco.

Incumbent Moses Magogo was unopposed for the current term in 2017 after his only challenger then, Mujib Kasule, failed to meet the requirements in time.

