Norwich sack manager Smith

Norwich sacked manager Dean Smith on Tuesday after a run of just three wins in 13 Championship matches left the Canaries' bid for an immediate return to the Premier League floundering.

Former Aston Villa boss Smith succeeded Daniel Farke in November 2021, but was unable to prevent Norwich being relegated from the English top flight last season.

A third promotion from the Championship in as many seasons in the division looked on as Norwich topped the table in early October.

But a 2-1 defeat to Luton on Monday left them down in fifth, 12 points adrift of league leaders Burnley and Sheffield United.

"As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition," Norwich said in a statement.

"The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play."

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club with Steve Weaver and Allan Russell taking charge on an interim basis.