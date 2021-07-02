Nuba: Teamwork, self-evaluation pushed me to title

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

Winning the first Golden Shot Award in Mary Nuba’s debut season at England’s Loughborough Lightning in 2019 was only the start.

Despite her personal success, the side still fell short of lifting Vitality Netball League. However, that preliminary success earned her a contract extension to 2021.

That trophy dream came true for Nuba this week. Her league-leading 849 goals led Loughborough their first Vitality Netball League title in 16 seasons.

The towering shooter was a sight to behold at the grand finale held at the Copper Box Arena. She netted all the goals as her team won 49-32 against Team Bath.

Nuba says the victory was a result of team work as well as her personal drive.

“I am proud of my team as we always work as a whole and support each other,” Nuba states.

“Personally I have learnt to evaluate myself depending on my previous games and this has helped me to improve on my performance.

“I also thank the coaching staff who have always had trust in me to represent my team hence winning the golden shot award,” she adds.

Advertisement

Home for Ugandan pair

Loughborough Lightning have previously played in three grand finals and have lost all in 2007, 2017 and 2018.

Before Nuba, another Ugandan in Peace Proscovia played for the same side before moving to Australia’s Sunshine Coast Lightning. Proscovia was part of the team in the 2017 and 2018 but didn’t win the ultimate trophy despite finishing as top scorer.

Nuba joined Loughborough Lightning in 2019 after the Netball World Cup.

The former NIC player did not complete the 2020 season as it was called off after a few games due to the Covid -19 pandemic. It is still unknown whether the Nuba will extend her contract with the English side or follow in the footsteps of her role model Proscovia who left for Australia.

rnalujja@ug.nationmedia.com