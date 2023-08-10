Nunda relishes last chance saloon with Prison Warders

Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons have granted creative midfielder Jackson Nunda his wish to have a last shot at redemption with a two-year contract.

Arguably one of the most imaginative players in the country, Nunda has weathered the storm of nagging career-threatening injuries that have abated recently and now wants a second bite at the cherry.

Before joining URA in August 2020 and leaving last season, Nunda had posted mixed performances at KCCA, winning three StarTimes Uganda Premier league titles and two Uganda Cups under Mike Mutebi.

"I feel fresh and ready to roll again. Football is my business and it hurts me everytime I have to watch from the sidelines with injury, the deft left-sided lanky playmaker who has twice undergone surgery on his knees, told Daily Monitor.

He is expectedly to immediately form a robust and attacking midfield trio along with Abel Eturude and Felix Okot as the Prison Warders prepare to ramble with Dusan Stojanovic's SC Villa on Thursday in the Fufa Super 8 quarterfinals at Wankulukuku.

"I have a lot to add to the Maroons team and I was impressed by their performance last season. The coach believes in me and I'm confident it is the club that will enable me to make an uninterrupted comeback," he added.

Playing a combative and attack minded brand of football, Maroons finished sixth on the log with 41 points from 28 matches and famously shocked title contenders SC Villa 1-0 at Luzira.

Whereas Maroons have since lost their best player in goalkeeper Simon Tamale, Stojanovic has discarded Martin Elungat, Pistis Barenge, Fred Agandu, Hassan Musana, Charles Bbaale, Muna Kalule, Seif Batte and former skipper Fred Gift.

The Serb who tested his guns in the 1-0 win over new league entrants NEC in a friendly last week, has brought in Denis Ojara, Charles Batibwe and Diego Ssemugera as replacements.

Vipers face Bul-lish onslaught

Vipers Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva will cherish the favourites tag when they visit reinvigorated Bul on Thursday at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru.

Fresh from humbling URA 4-0 and Kagera Sugar (Tanzania) 2-1 in the friendly fire, Neiva's Venoms will seek to use the tourney as a dress rehearsal for the August 20 Caf Champions League tie with Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy.

He will bank on burly compatriot Giancarlo Rodriguez who netted a double against URA at Kitende to bleach Bul defence.

Bul new gaffer Abbey Kikomeko is preaching a new dawn having signed Gerald Ogweti, Lawrence Tezikya and Joel Madondo to replace Richard Wandyaka, Ivan Wani, Ibrahim Nsimbe and goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa, Edrine Cavan Mawerere, Herbert Onyango, Owen Mukisa, Paul Ssekulima and Aggrey Madoi.

"We have brought on board strikers and I expect goals against Vipers. Scoring goals had been the biggest problem for Bul for some time," Kikomeko revealed.

His captain George Kasonko also believes that the Venoms can be defanged in Njeru.