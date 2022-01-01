OBB want more than just third place finish

Soaring spiker. Ivan Ongom leaps high to spike during their win over Nemostars. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Refurbished. The Iganga-based debutants closed off the first round of the volleyball league with an 8-1 record, level with giants Nemostars and Sport-S.
  • Third position is good enough for a playoffs spot and OBB will be looking to maintain that and make the business end of the season on first attempt.

Orange Block Busters (OBB) have announced their arrival in the top volleyball division by finishing third after round one of the season.

