Obita happy to be tested

"He is not playing just his game. He is playing the game for everyone."

That is how Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola defined what makes Ruben Dias special in March 2023.

"Body language, gestures, these kind of things are so important in football. Every time he forgets about a mistake he has done and thinks about the next action. He is always there for the next one. His mentality is top," Guardiola added.

Those words reverberated through my mind when I watched John Jordan Obita make his home debut for Uganda, in place of the indisposed Bevis Mugabi, in the 4-0 Fifa World Cup Group G Qualifiers win against Mozambique on Friday.

Of course, this is not to suggest that Obita, making his national debut at 31, is anywhere near Dias, but the Hibernian defender with about 15 years experience in senior Scottish and English football must be learning from the best.

Style of play

Every pass he made was followed with instruction, both word and gesture, to his teammates for the next course of action.

He loves contact and had an early push and shove with Mozambique's forward Stanley Ratifo to get the home crowd on his side. And late in the second half, he was the first to arrive on the scene when his partner Elio Capradosi got entangled with a Mozambique player as he tried to defend the baseline.

Obita, who mostly plays as a left-back for his Scottish club and came through the ranks in the England system, showed he could cover well for the marauding Aziz Kayondo and when beaten to the ball in the half spaces, he could recover well and run across his man.

He held the line like a natural. Interestingly, in the first half, he looked like he was hesitating to make long passes, probably worried about losing possession.

It did not help that the midfield pivots, in Kenneth Semakula and Khalid Aucho, around Obita and central defence partner Capradosi were also not daring or particularly progressive in possession.

But in the second, probably asked to be more daring by the coaches, Obita changed. He over hit one between Allan Okello and Steven Mukwala. The intention to switch gears from low-risk possession to more direct attacks was clear.

Then midway through the half, Kayondo made an inverted run with the ball but it was circulated back to Obita, who had spread out to the left. The defender hit a low ground pass that travelled about 40 yards with good pace into Rogers Mato.

Mato made a mess of it but the abilities of the Obita were at the fore.

Ready to be tested

"I like possession football because it make opponents run and makes it difficult for their forwards," Obita shared in the mixed zone. He was also more generous about the abilities of the team in possession but after an emphatic win, it is understandable.

"We have so much quality to play like this. We have the players in midfield and upfront to kill teams with possession," he added as he also commented about having an "amazing" homecoing where "the support was brilliant."

The bigger tests will come for the Oxford-born man. Obita, who told Fufa's website that the chance to play for Uganda came as "a big honor to represent my dad’s country. My family was over the moon when they found out" after coach Paul Put reached out to him had a test of the big tests in African football in a 3-0 loss to Cameroon and 1-1 draw with The Gambia in friendlies played in June in Morocco.

Next month, Uganda play Botswana and Algeria away and Obita will have more runs and better coordinated play from opponents coming his way.

Coach Put made it clear in his post-match press conference that he is using all available matches to find the team that will play at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and Obita is happy to embracw the challenge.

"We have tough games but we are a good team. We need to believe in ourselves a lot more and the performances will come," he added.

Capradosi, who was among the goals alongside Okello and Mato (2) was also raving about his new partner at the heart of defence.

"Today was an unbelievable emotion," Capradosi started as he commented about the game in general then added that "Jordan is a very good player and good boy. I enjoyed very much playing with him, we found each other a lot. He is complete but generally, it is very nice to play and make this kind of performance."

"Bevis was out today but he is also strong and it is good that everyone can help the team when they get the chance."

Obita at a glance

Name: John Jordan Obita

Date of birth: December 8, 1993

Club: Hibernian (Scotland)

Former clubs: Reading, Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth, Oldham Athletic, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers, Hibernian

International career: England U-18 (2010), England U-19 (2011), England U-20 (2014), Uganda (2025)