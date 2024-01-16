Obua: Not Jesus Christ of Nazareth, here to trust the process

In local football folklore, few match up to David Obua's charismatic and enigmatic character, since childhood through his days as a mercurial player and currently as a coach.

John Vianney Nsimbe, a journalist with The Observer and NBS Sport TV, studied with Obua at Kitante Primary School and one day, which defined the budding youngster's stardom, stands out in Nsimbe's memory.

Kitante and Nakasero Primary School were rivals in academics. None was a footballing powerhouse but on this particular day, Nakasero visited Kitante for a friendly.

The visitors took a 3-0 lead at halftime, in a game where Rogers Olum, Obua's elder brother, was leading the line but chasing shadows.

The young Obua, in Primary Four, had escaped from school and hadn't returned by kickoff. He only showed up in time for the second half and scored four goals to gift his school a 4-3 win and from that day he became the big game superstar we see today.

Away from football he was an all-round sports kid, featuring for his House in tennis, long jump and sprints (100m and 200m).

A star is born

With that stardom came a fiery temperament. Like many superstars, of course. Obua found himself at loggerheads with many coaches and teachers in school alike.

Going through schools like Naggalama Islamic, Kibuli SS, St. Henry's Kitovu and St. Leo's Kyegobe, and then an amateur career at Police before finding his footing at Express FC, all this journey was characterized by a big ego and fiery temper.

But his big break break, arguably, came during an away Afcon preliminary qualifying fixture against Mauritius in 2003. Uganda won 3-0 in Kampala but saw stars in the return fixture away, going 3-0 down.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man

Built for the big stage, Obua scored a "golden goal" in extra time to send Uganda through on an aggregate score of 4-3, earning himself a contract at AS Port Louis in the Indian Ocean islands country.

In the group stages against South Africa at the iconic FNB Stadium, Obua converted Uganda's penalty in the 2-1 loss to the hosts. His silky performance in that match earned him a move to PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs where is still lauded for his stellar performances, especially against their Soweto arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates.

From Kaizer Chiefs he went to Scottish side Hearts, with Laszlo Czaba, his former coach at Cranes.

In between, Obua's big match heroics continued to define him. His hat trick against Niger at Namboole in 2011, and his solo effort against Guinea-Bissau the same year broke Uganda's away hoodoo that had lasted 30 years.

With all that, Obua's glorious Cranes career ended with that unceremonious fallout with the national team and local football big shots on th eve of the all important Afcon qualifier against Kenya in 2011.

Into the dugout

After calling a day on his playing career in Scotland, Obua went off the radar. In our numerous chats, he kept assuring me that he was cooking something, without divulging details.

Ibrahim Sekagya, who replaced Obua as Cranes captain during their playing days, had kick-started his coaching career with Red Bull New York II and Obua must have thrown an eye across the Atlantic.

He started out with coaching cameos at Maroons FC under George Nsimbe plus Lango Province in the Fufa Drum tournament but all these were mere apprenticeships.

European certified gaffer



In June last year, Obua received his Uefa A Diploma coaching licence from the Irish Football Association under which he had undertaken the course in Belfast.

That officially opened the door to his elite football coaching journey. Four months later, URA FC came calling him to replace Sam Timbe, who died in August.

Known for his single mindedness and ego, Obua stressed that the team must play the way he wants and not succumb to external pressure.

"I want us to play good football that can market our players in Europe. This takes time and I am not afraid to lose a game as long as my philosophy is being implemented. I will starve myself to see this dream come true. It"s a long process, takes time but much more fulfilling," he argued, after his team's loss to Vipers.

"Not for street football"

Obua's first match came against Kitara at home in Lugazi, a 2-2 draw. His team exuded class but were undone by a disallowed goal.

His next assignment was against defending champions Vipers under the Kitende floodlights. The build-from-behind crisp passing game endeared him to fans in the stadium and those watching on TV. However, in their quest to keep playing to his rule book, they committed two errors which resulted into two goals for their 2-0 loss.

"Like I told you, the style that I want my team to play takes time to master. It's not built in (the) two weeks that I have been here but you could see the signs that we are heading there.

"Trust me I have the b*lls to take a bullet for my team's loss tonight but I am sure you also enjoyed watching us play," he told journalists after the match.

Obua is also not shy to stress that players who are not comfortable on the ball may find it difficult to cope with his "Obua ball" philosophy.

As this, skilled players like Laban Tibiita, Viane Ssekajugo, Eric Ssenjobe are all flourishing. But also, worker bees like Ibrahim Juma Dada are finding their rhythm.

Big names in local football like Aggrey Ashaba (former KCCA board chairman), Mujib Kasule have all come out to praise Obua and URA's style of play.

The scorecard



In total, Obua has superintended over nine matches and three is the magical number (won three, drawn three, lost three).

He is still unbeaten at home as all three wins (Arua Hill, Express FC and Mbarara City) plus two draws (Kitara and SC Villa) all came at Lugazi plus one more draw away to Busoga United.

Obua's team however faces one toughest opponent -the floodlights- as all their losses (Vipers, NEC and KCCA) were all under the lights. Infact during their match against NEC, power went off and the game came to a halt, which killed their earlier flow.

At the end of the first round, URA lie eighth on the table with 21 points from 15 games. He has recruited former lethal striker Robert Ssentongo to polish the forwards and he believes the second round will be much more fruitful as he will have spent enough time with the boys during the mid season break.

A changed man



During his playing career, Obua was a man known for his coldness towards outsiders, plus some teammates. His circle of mates was as tiny as a needle's eye. And many people thought he'd be the same as coach.

But that's all a lie. Obua has since changed and opened up to the world. He freely chats with journalists at fulltime and also shows affection towards opponents. Photos of him hugging opposing coaches and players and waving to fans is all testament to a man who shed his old skin like a cobra.

During his time in Mauritius, Obua was once booked and he picked the card from the referee's hands, tore it and walked away. But no referee can claim to have heard a bad word from Obua's mouth this season. Infact after the Villa match he was full praise of the quality of the match handlers.

They say game recognizes game and against Vipers when Allan Okello was on the touchline preparing to enter for hisnlong awaited debut, Obua stepped out of his technical area and gave the youngster a hug. After all, the two are both left foot magicians.

At the URA training ground in Gayaza, Obua is seen smiling and laughing with his players and this relationship has opened up the way they relate. He has also introduced life skills lessons where he guides players on life off the field.

At break time he freely chats and plays with Hormisdallen Nursery & Primary School children. URA FC uses the school pitch as their training ground.

He has also coined some sweet lines before journalists. "I know I am King David but not Jesus Christ of Nazareth so I can't perform miracles. I will keep trusting the process" he told the press after the KCCA game.

His energy on the bench is also eye-catching. Never sits down. Always pushing his team to play. Infact he follows every movement you can easily say he plays with them. And when it comes to celebrating goals, he is as animated as a youthful Jose Mourinho of the olden days.

What's for certain is that Obua has lit the league with his brand of football, passion and charismatic energy and it's safe to say URA FC took a gamble on a rookie and in many people's eyes it's a positive move. The second round awaits.

Factfile

Name: David Obua

Place of birth: Kampala, Uganda

Height: 1.89 m (6ft 2+1⁄2in)

Position(s): Left back / Left winger

Current team: Coach at URA FC

Senior career

1999: Police

1999-2000: SC Villa

2000: Raleigh Capital Express

2001: Wilmington Hammerheads

2001–2002: Express

2002–2003: AS Port-Louis

2003–2005: Express

2005–2008: Kaizer Chiefs

2008–2012: Heart of Midlothian

International career

2003–2011: Uganda 58 games (14 goals)