Ochan: Too close to call

Fufa Drum tournament reigning champions Acholi manifest the competition spirit and agenda best. They are competitive on the pitch and drove fans in droves that cajole the team home and away.

Wednesday's semi-final draws conducted at Fufa Complex-Mengo pitted them against neighbours West Nile who are also driven by a vociferous and animated home crowd.



Yet the nucleus of the epic double header is the familiarity amongst players. Acholi goalkeeper Derrick Ochan is vowing to shut out West Nile province and KCCA teammate Muhammad Shaban and Co when they face off on first November 20 in Arua and then again on December 10 in Gulu.

"That is a grudge match that can go either way. They have vocal fans and so do we. The most promising aspect is that we begin at their backyard and finish off at home," revealed Ochan, who was instrumental as Acholi won the last edition in 2019.



West Nile coach Bosco Dudu is blessed with an array of attacking potential that includes Shaban, Juma Dada, Fred Amaku, Gadafi Wahab, Fahd Bayo and Richard Kawawa that has seen them net for fun.

"It will be upto to me and my defence to shut out Shaban, Bayo and the rest and hope our strikers too can do the same at the other end," Ochan told Daily Monitor.

To get to the semis, West Nile, finalists in 2018, ejected Kampala Province 6-0 on aggregate while Acholi eliminated inaugural winners Buganda Province with a 4-3 aggregate score.

Dennis Ojara and KCCA youngster Dominic Oyella will lead Acholi coach Godfrey Akena's assault on West Nile.

Fairytale run

Few gave Tooro Province a chance to make it this far. Against Lango Province, they have yet another opportunity to prove doubters wrong.

Fred Muhumuza's team, buoyed by the indefatigable performances of Simon Tamale, Noordin Bunjo, Nicholas Kagaba, Benjamin Nyakojo and Timothy Musinguzi dumped out Teso to stake their claim.

They face a Lango side that has been rejuvenated by the return of KCCA attacking midfielder Allan Okello who inspired Bugisu Province in the quarters. Rogers Mato, Joachim Ojera and Moses Aliro are the other go-to men that are itching to propel the province to their maiden finals appearance.

According to Fufa competitions Director Aisha Nalule, the finals of the third edition of the province based tournament will be held between January 7-14, next year.



Fufa Drum Tournament



Semi-final draw

First Leg

Nov. 13: Tooro Province vs. Lango Province

Second Leg

Dec. 10: Lango Province vs. Tooro Province

First Leg

Nov. 20: West Nile Province vs. Acholi Province