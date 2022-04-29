Odoch anxious to delay Vipers

Vipers have collected 19 victories in 25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League games. One more win will do. If

Vipers beat Express at their St Mary’s Kitende home today, they will clinch a fifth league title with four games to spare.

Coach Roberto Oliviera’s have 61 points, 14 more than second-place KCCA. The maximum KCCA can accumulate is 62. Even a draw could do as Vipers currently have a superior goal difference of +39. The 13-time league champions KCCA have +18.

In case Vipers picked one point from their remaining five games, coach Morley Byekwaso’s side would need a 21-goal swing to overhaul them.

Not against us - Odoch

Backed by last season’s 1-0 win over the Venoms at Kitende, James Odoch’s Express are not going to attend the crowning party. “That pitch is comfortable for us to execute our plan. We are not going to let their wingers for the strikers,” Odoch said. He is dead r ight. The four-time champion have thrived with the crossing of Disan Galiwango and Milton Karisa.

From that, Cesar Manzoki and Yunus Sentamu have plundered a combined 27 goals, a tally that betters six teams in the division. “We will try to make them wait a little bit longer,” Odoch, who will miss skipper Enoch Walusimbi through suspension, added.

Express, that drew 2-2 with Vipers in the reverse fixture, sit sixth on the table with 42 points from 26 matches.

After today’s tie, Vipers have to play Onduparaka, Wakiso Giants, SC Villa and Police before they wrap up the season.

There are also into the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals.

Personal glory

To Vipers forward Paul Mucureezi who won two league trophies with KCCA, the new phenomena at Kitende is one to cherish. “Most of the players have personal goals inside the bigger picture of winning with Vipers,” Mucureezi said.

“I want to become one of the most decorated players in Ugandan football if I win my third title with tomorrow.”

Head to head- Last 6 matches