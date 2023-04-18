Odoch left to fight for crumbs in ill-fated season

The nadir of Express' trouble-laden season came on Saturday afternoon when they were ousted at the quarterfinal stage of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by maligned Adjumani TC.

Already posting a regrettable display in the StarTimes Uganda Premier where they sit 10th on the log with 25 points from 20 matches, the Uganda Cup was supposed to be the only window of trophy hope.

Having finished sixth in the season they wanted to retain the title, Express board handed coach James Odoch a three-year deal in July to make the seven-time league champions better than were under his predecessor Wasswa Bbosa.

As it stands, Express are flirting with the relegation lot, just three points better than Busoga United that they host on Tuesday at Wankulukuku.

“We had a good game (in the 2-0 loss to Adjumani) but we failed to use our chances and the opposite side did. We now put focus on the league to see that we end in a better position,” Odoch said.

Under Bbosa, the Red Eagles were feared for their grit, directness and will to win but Odoch's side is bereft of character and most times its hard to single out their purpose.

There was temporary relief after Express halted a damning 11-match winning-less run with victories over Onduparaka and Bul but uncertainty remains large at Wankulukuku.

Struggling for goals has been the Achilles heel that has reeled Odoch's side and with just 20 goals registered thus far, the striking realm of Allan Kayiwa, Boban Zirintusa, Marvin Oshaba and Joseph Akandwaho must rediscover their scoring shoes faster.

The possibility of Express sinking further into the relegation abyss is more apparent considering that the next fixtures will have them face Soltilo Bright Stars, Wakiso Giants,Arua Hill and KCCA.

At the Akiibua Stadium in Lira, second from bottom Blacks Power that have raked 16 points will host Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons whose impressive form has seen them rise to eighth with 27 points from 20 matches.

It will be a battle for pride at Kakindu Stadium between sixth placed Gaddafi and ninth Wakiso Giants that is yet to win a match in the second round.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 4pm

Gaddafi vs. Wakiso Giants, Kakindu (Live on Fufa TV) - 2pm

Express vs. Busoga United, Wankulukuku (Live on Sanyuka Prime)