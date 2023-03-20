Odoch on knife edge for Eagles blunt claws

Express might have forgotten about how to win a match in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League - and coach James Odoch is just about to pay for it with his job.

Since October 16 last year when the Red Eagles beat Busoga United 3-0 in Jinja, victory has continued to elude the seven-time league winners.

Even when they dominated Wasswa Bbosa's Gaddafi on Sunday at Kakindu, the Red Eagles couldn't land a killer punch in the barren draw.

On three separate occasions, Express go-to protagonist Allan Kayiwa was denied by Gaddafi goalkeeper Chris Kusiima who earned him the man of the match gong for shutting out his former side.

Scoring goals has been Express' main undoing this season, managing just five strikes in the last 11 matches whilst conceding 13.

For going 11 matches without a league victory, Odoch is now in a precarious position and calls for his immediate chopping at Wankulukuku are getting louder.



The 2021 league kings occupy a dismal 11th slot with 19 points from 18 matches while Gaddafi remained ninth with 23 points from 17 matches.

Odoch, confirmed permanent coach this season, will take solace in a smooth Uganda Cup ride to the quarterfinals as he seeks to 'correct the team's mistakes and return bragging rights to Wankulukuku' like he noted.

At the Bombo Barracks, Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF that has garnered 12 points from 17 matches in 13th place host high flying sixth placed Soltilo Bright Stars today.

With 24 points from 16 matches, Asaph Mwebaze's Stars can dislodge Wakiso Giants in fifth with triumph.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Gaddafi 0-0 Express

Monday, 4pm

UPDF vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Bombo Military Barracks

Tuesday, 4pm

SC Villa vs Bul, Akii-Bua Stadium-Lira

Maroons vs. Arua Hill, Prison Grounds Luzira

Express 11-match league winless run