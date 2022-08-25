Odoch talking revamp after Express get boost

It will be somewhat a new-look Express side when the new StarTimes Uganda Premier League season commences on September 30.

From the sponsors, technical team to the playing staff, much is changing at Wankulukuku Stadium.

On Friday, the seven-time league winners showed they still have the appeal to lure sponsors when they unleashed a partnership with online betting company Melbet. The exact amount invested by Melbet Company per season was concealed but some reports purported it at shs136m.

That for a club that was reeling from the untimely departure of shirt sponsors Betway (reported coughed shs420m annually) last year, this looks ideal.

"This is a good deal for us as a club, and the onus is on us to do better.

We have positioned ourselves in a good way to attract sponsorship, and we believe that Melbet is one of many to come,” Express CEO Isaac Mwesigwa revealed at the unveiling ceremony at Wankulukuku.

The Melbet logo will be emblazoned at the back of the Red Eagles jersey in a deal that also sees the sponsors buying playing kits, sets of fans replica jerseys, brand the team bus and also sponsor the club’s Cecafa title retention bid in Rwanda.

"Express is known as ‘Mukwano Gwa Bangi’ and we are among those friends. We were attracted by its rich history and success,” Melbet Sales Manager Teopista Nassuna said. After shifting from Kyetume to Express, Nassuna maintains it is testament to their 'commitment towards the development of sports in Uganda'.

Odoch delighted





Upon being confirmed head coach in July, Express coach James Odoch wasted no time in reshuffling the team, jettisoning over six players in the team that finished sixth last season.

"The Melbet boost comes at a time when our team is gaining shape.If we complete the three players we are left with in the transfer market, we will ably compete for honours next season," Odoch told Daily Monitor.

That said, the departure of experienced centre-back Murushid Juuko (Vipers) and reliable goal machine Eric Kambale (Al Merriekh) sucked much life out of the Eagles.

"We will miss Kambale but he was tired of playing for us.We have brought in Anwar Ntege and Marvin Oshaba to try and fill his void.I believe Farouk Katongole and Derrick Ngobi will help us not miss Juuko," Odoch asserted.

Now a naturalized Sudanese, Kambale he won the 2020-2021 league title, Cecafa Kagame Cup and scored over 33 goals in 83 appearances in the three years he spent at Express.





Express new players

Anwar Ntege (Busoga United), Andrew Kaggwa (Bright Stars), Hamim Ssemakula (Ndejje University), Derrick Ngobi (Bright Stars), Farouk Katongole (URA),

Joseph Dhata (Vipers), Marvin Oshaba (Police), Shungai Kaliisa (promoted), Hassan Mubiru (promoted) and Daniel Lukwago (promoted)

Express players out

Eric Kambale, Murushid Juuko, George Ssenkaaba, Mustapha Kiragga, Mahad Kakooza, Geoffrey Lwesibawa, Chris Kusiima