Odoch to unleash Maroons template against KCCA

The dire straits at KCCA at the moment has inspired Express to believe that victory at the MTN Omondi Stadium on Sunday is mission possible.

Express coach James Odoch was present at Lugogo on Tuesday as Maroons took the hosts to the cleaners and is convince a similar or improved approach can decimate Sergio Traguil's side.

"KCCA don't play as a team but rather interchange square passes. This is not what I have known them for for long.

"They want to build from behind and pass around the ball but don't penetrate into the final third to create chances," Odoch said ahead of the fiery cross city derby.

He says that he has players that can execute a similar onslaught to what Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders accomplished in the 2-1 triumph.

"Like Maroons forwards Abraham Tusubira,Fred Amaku (netted a brace) and Darius Ojok always caught KCCA on the break, we have Allan Kayiwa, Alpha Ssali and Isaac Waigona to do the same damage," he added.

KCCA is yet to register a win in the two StarTimes Uganda Premier League League matches played so far and victory for the Red Eagles that have garnered four points thus far can create a daylight difference between the two rivals.

"Beating KCCA at home will give us the momentum we want to challenge for the title.We would be with seven points and KCCA far back on zero," Odoch, who held KCCA 0-0 at Wankulukuku after the earlier 3-0 loss at Lugogo last season, revealed.

For the under fire Traguil, the work at his hands is well cut out - restore a winning belief in the team, pick the best eleven players and attack Express with purpose and formation like life depends on it.