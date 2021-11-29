Official: Man United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim boss

In this file photo taken on April 20, 2019 Leipzig's then coach Ralf Rangnick smiles during an interview before the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v RB Leipzig in Moenchengladbach, western Germany. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United are eighth in the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw with leaders Chelsea on Sunday, five points off the top four.

Manchester United announced on Monday they had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

