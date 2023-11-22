Ogwang raids Blacks Power to open Cops’ lead

Police passed the first real test to their betPawa Big League promotion and title challenge after coming from behind twice to beat Blacks Power 3-2 on Wenesday at Kavumba.

The Cops have been breathing fire since the season begun, taking control of the table early enough.

The match had been touted as an early title-decider between the top two giants and former Uganda Premier League outfits and lived to its billing.

The Lira side took control early in both halves but Police kept their best shots to laugh last.

Daniel Otim gave Blacks Power the lead in the eighth minute but Daniel Jakony ensured both sides shared spoils into the break.

Paul Musamali restored the visitor’s lead with 18 minutes left on the clock but Isaac Ogwang pulled back from the spot in the 86th minute. His attacking partner Herman Wasswa had been fouled in the box.

Ogwang scored his eighth goal of the season with a beauty as he lifted the ball from distance over Blacks Power’s goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera with the last kick of the three additional minutes.

“We expected that kind of resistance from them but I thank my boys because they concentrated until the end,” Simon Mugerwa, the Police coach said.

After Musamali’s goal, Mugerwa made four critical changes adding in the quartet of Reagan Male, Denis Kalanzi, Jackson Semugabi and Daniel Otto that overwhelmed the visitors’ defense.

“We changed shape from a four-man defense to three as we added five in attack and left three in the midfield because we had to throw everything at them after going down 2-1,” he explains.

The win opens Police’s lead at the top as they hit 22 points, five ahead of Blacks Power in second while Mbale Heroes return to third with 19 points after taming Ndejje University 1-0 in Mbale. Akram Muzanyi scored Heroes goal at the hour-mark.



BETPAWA FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Police 3-2 Blacks Power