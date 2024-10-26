Okello brace sends Vipers top, Bul hit Kitara

Allan Okello scored a brace to send Viipers SC top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table following a 2-1 victory over Police at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Friday.

This on the same day Bul travelled to Kitara and thrashed the hosts 3-1, Aprem Martin, Walter Ochora and Dickson Mataama scoring the goals. Arthur Kiggundu scored Kitara’s consolation.

Back at Kitende, Okello gave hosts Vipers the lead as early as the seventh minute but Brian Obedi drew Police level just before the half time break.

However, there was no stopping Okello, as the gifted attacker completed his brace eight minutes from full time to send the Venoms to the summit for the first time this season.

Vipers now top on 13 points, one ahead of Nec, who have played a game fewer at five. Police are 10th on seven points.

At the Royal Park – Butema in Hoima, Aprem put visitors Bul ahead in the second minute off an Ibrahim Orit ball before Ochora doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

Kitara, who remain with only one win in six matches, pulled one back when Moses Seeuyidde set up Arthur Kiggundu on 28 minutes.