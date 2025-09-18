Okello carries most of Vipers' venom in Champions League

When Vipers walk out onto the turf at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Friday to face Namibian outfit African Stars in the first leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round, all eyes will be on one man - Allan Okello.

The in-form playmaker has been the heartbeat of both club and country in recent months, and he carries the weight of expectation as the Venoms seek a crucial away result.

Okello's footballing stock has soared to new heights over the ten months. With 20 goals in Vipers’ triumphant Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup campaigns last season, the gifted attacking midfielder has evolved into a talismanic figure.

Add to that his three-goal contribution in Uganda Cranes’ Chan quarterfinal run and his standout performances for the senior Cranes side against Mozambique and Somalia — and you have a player whose confidence and form are peaking at just the right time.

Despite joining coach Ivan Minnaert’s preparations a bit late due to national duty, Okello remains central to the Belgian tactician’s game plan.

His ability to unlock defences with vision and composure will be pivotal as Vipers seek to exploit what is essentially a neutral venue, with African Stars opting to host the tie in South Africa rather than Namibia.

Minnaert is buoyed by a solid core of Uganda Cranes stars, including defenders Hillary Mukundane and Rogers Torach, midfield engine Enock Ssebaggala, the dynamic Karim Watambala, and striker Yunus Sentamu — all expected to galvanize the squad.

Vipers' 22-man contingent brims with ambition and experience, with a blend of youthful energy and seasoned internationals ready to make their mark on the continental stage.

All or nothing

The Venoms are making only their second real push to reach the Caf Champions League group stages, and a good result in Cape Town is non-negotiable.

While the Vipers boast attacking depth in Mark Yallah, Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Gusto Mulongo, Odili Chukwuma, and Isaac Ogwang, it is Okello’s creativity, paired with the midfield support of Taddeo Lwanga, Pedro Sukuya, and Patrick Mbowa, that could tip the scales in their favour.

Defensively, Minnaert will rely on Mukundane, Torach, Enock Luyima, Livingstone Mulondo, Derrick Ndahiro, Nico Wadada, Kevin Bady, and Ashraf Mandela to provide the steel at the back.

Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza is expected to start between the sticks, ahead of Denis Kiggundu.

However, African Stars are no pushovers. The Windhoek-based club, despite a modest Caf record — two Champions League appearances (2019, 2020), one Confederation Cup entry (2014), and a Caf Cup appearance back in 1992 — have shown flashes of unpredictability.

Their domestic success, including five league titles and five NFA Cups, speaks to a winning culture that Vipers cannot afford to underestimate.

For Minnaert, the goal is clear: strike first, strike away, and return to Kitende with momentum ahead of the return leg between September 26-28.

With the man of the moment in their ranks, Vipers will hope Okello delivers once again on the big stage.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Preliminary round - First leg