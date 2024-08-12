Okello finally delivers Venom with last-gasp goal

After a season of ups and downs, it was a classic case of 'better late than never' as the struggling Vipers playmaker Allan Okello finally delivered when it mattered most.

With a dramatic last-gasp goal against Fufa Select Side on Sunday at MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, he dragged Nikola Kavazovic's side into the final, proving at long last why expectations have always been so high for him.

In a cagey contest where both sides fiercely guarded their goals, the match seemed destined to end in a stalemate.

However, in a moment of brilliance, Okello, in collaboration with substitute Kenneth Kimera and skipper Milton Karisa, withdrew his magic wand and broke the deadlock with a decisive last-gasp goal.

It was a low shot that the Select Side goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya, who had thrice denied Vipers, couldn't tame as it kissed the bottom corner of the net.

It was a huge sigh of relief for the playmaker who is seeking a second shot at redemption following a mixed season at KCCA.

Okello, Karisa, Abubakali Walusimbi and Kimera were all denied by the brilliant Ssekagya.

Vipers will be aiming to claim their second Super 8 title, having won the tournament in 2019 when they defeated KCCA FC in the final at Wankulukuku.

As Vipers are set to meet holders Bul in the final, between Vipers and Bul on September 1 at Lugogo, it was noticeable that their victims (Fufa Select Side coached by Uganda Cranes deputy coach Sam ssimbwa) had put the pedal off the gas.

In fact, it will be less shocking if a handful get the national team call when Cranes boss Paul Put summons the squad to face South Africa and Congo-Brazzaville early next month in the Afcon qualifiers.

KCCA striker woes

In a ranking fixture played on Sunday at Lugogo, KCCA edged Maroons 4-2 in the resultant shootout session after playing the 45 minutes with a man down after Mustafa Mujuzi was sent off earlier.

In the shootout, Bright Anukani, Joel Sserujongi, Ibrahim Juma and Filbert Obenchan scored for KCCA while Jackson Nunda and Brian Omirambe missed for Maroons.

Since the departure of 17-goal hero Muhammad Shaban to Libya, KCCA has struggled to replace him with Abu Mayanja, Emmanual Anyama and Cameroonian Kameni, and all have flattered to deceive.

KCCA will now play Nec in the battle for fifth and sixth place while Maroons will take on Villa for seventh and eighth position on August 30.

Fufa Super Eight



Results



Semifinal

Vipers 1-0 Select team



Placement game

KCCA 0-0 Maroons

KCCA won 4-2 on penalties