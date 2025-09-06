Okello inspires Uganda to a Mozambique thumping

Uganda recorded their most emphatic result of the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, dismantling Mozambique 4–0 at the Mandela National Stadium to reignite their Group G campaign.

Allan Okello opened the scoring in the 48th minute, finishing a slick give-and-go with Jude Ssemugabi from about 30 yards to beat goalkeeper Ivane Urrubal.

Rogers Mato added two further goals in the 70th and 84th minutes, while Mozambique’s Feliciano Joao Jone turned an Elio Capradossi effort into his own net in the 90th to complete the scoring.

The first half had been tight, with Uganda struggling to create clear-cut chances despite flashes from Okello, Jude Ssemugabi, and Steven Mukwala.

The crowd of around 30,000 grew anxious but never stopped urging the home side on. Once Okello broke the deadlock, the Cranes dominated, with Mato showing composure and instinct to finish both of his strikes.

As expected, out-of-retirement Denis Onyango mentored from the bench while Salim Jamal started in goal.

Jamal made a handful of comfortable saves behind a strong defensive line. Debutant John Obita partnered Capradossi at centre-back, with Elvis Bwomono and Aziz Kayondo at full-back.

Kenneth Ssemakula provided cover for captain Khalid Aucho, while Okello orchestrated the play in midfield, feeding Mato, Ssemugabi, and Mukwala. Late substitutions included debutant and English-born striker Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu, Joseph Mpande, and Travis Mutyaba.

Uganda’s win moves them to 12 points, level with Mozambique but ahead on goal difference. Algeria remain Group G leaders on 18 points after beating Botswana 3–1 on Thursday, while Guinea defeated Somalia 3–0 earlier on Friday.

Uganda’s next fixtures are at home to Somalia on Monday, September 8 (7pm), followed by trips to Botswana and Algeria in October (exact dates TBD).

While the Cranes remain focused on Afcon 2025 in Morocco, this comprehensive win sparks hope that they can continue doing their part — one game at a time — in the World Cup race.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf) – Group G

Matchday 7 – Group G Results

Algeria 3–1 Botswana (Thursday, Sept 4)

Somalia 0-3 Guinea (Friday, Sept 5, Kampala)

Uganda 4–0 Mozambique (Friday, Sept 5, Kampala)

The table after Matchday 7

Algeria 18 pts

Uganda 12 pts (GD +3)

Mozambique 12 pts (GD -5)

Guinea 10 pts

Botswana 9 pts

Somalia 1 pt

Fixtures

Monday, September 8, 2025

Uganda vs Somalia – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (7pm kick-off)

Guinea vs Algeria – Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca (7pm kick-off)

Mozambique vs Botswana, Estádio do Zimpeto, Maputo (4pm kick-off)

October 2025 for Uganda (exact dates TBD)

Botswana vs Uganda



Algeria vs Uganda

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco



