Okello poised to smash 20-goal mark

When the iron is hot, Allan Okello is striking with all his might. Vipers’ 17-goal hero is chasing two birds with one stone - personal glory and team silverware - as the Venoms launch a fearless bid for a historic league and cup double.

With five league matches still on his plate, the left-footed wizard is daring to shatter Geoffrey Sserunkuma’s towering 21-goal mark, a record that has stood untouched for eight years.

Since Sserunkuma’s lofty haul for KCCA’s double-winning season in 2017, no league top scorer has come close - Dan Sserunkuma (17 in 2018), Juma Balinya (19 in 2019), Steven Mukwala (13 in 2020), Yunus Sentamu (16 in 2021), Ceasar Manzoki (18 in 2022), Allan Kayiwa (13 in 2023), and Muhammad Shaban (17 in 2024) have all fallen short

.Okello’s latest strike - a nerveless penalty that downed Maroons and kept Vipers five points clear atop the log with 59 points from 25 matches - was his seventh from the spot this season, edging him closer to Sserunkuma’s iconic feat.

Intriguingly, in 2017, Sserunkuma netted six penalties, letting teammates Tom Masiko and Joseph Ochaya convert two others from KCCA’s eight awarded penalties.

Just like the former KCCA hitman who scored against heavyweights SC Villa, Vipers, URA, and Express, Okello has already punished his former club KCCA, plus URA and Express.

Soldiers' assault

On Tuesday at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, against Paul Kiwanuka's UPDF side sitting tenth with 33 points, expect John 'Ayala' Luyinda’s Venoms to go for the jugular.

Okello, who scored the winner when the sides clashed in Bombo in January, will again lead the charge, flanked by Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa, and backed by a roaring Kitende faithful.

Victory could see the six-time league kings open up an imposing eight-point gap on second-placed Nec, who face a tricky trip to a faltering Mbarara City on Wednesday.

All signs point to Okello adding at least four more goals to his name, with fixtures against UPDF, Mbale Heroes, Bul, Kitara, and Soltilo Bright Stars lying in wait.

For a midfielder-turned-forward who has never crossed the 15-goal mark in a single season, such a haul would be no mean feat - a testament to his rising ruthlessness and growing hunger for goals.

Crawling Bul, KCCA

Elsewhere, at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, KCCA - sixth with 37 points - will scrap for pride against Matia Lule’s Police side, who sit precariously in 12th with 30 points.

Meanwhile, at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, third-placed Bul (46 points) welcome neighbours Lugazi, 11th on 31 points, in a fixture clouded by the absence of suspended head coach Abbey Kikomeko, alongside defenders Nicholas Mwere and Walter Ochora.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday

Bul vs. Lugazi, 4pm

KCCA vs. Police, 7pm

Vipers vs. UPDF, 7pm

UPL top scorers' charts