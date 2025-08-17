Okello primed to lead after positional switch

A lot was said about the Cranes' meagre return of the 13 goals scored and the 37 conceded from their past six African Nations Championship (Chan) appearances.

But with one game left to complete the group stages of the 2024 edition, the Cranes have already scored almost half that tally as they head into Monday’s game against South Africa.

The turnaround can in part be attributed to the nature of the opponents while a case is also made for changes made by the coaches Paul Put, Morley Byekwaso, and Fred Muhumuza.

No one seems to have benefited more than Allan Okello.

The playmaker was initially used at the tip of a midfield trio that included Joel Sserunjogi and Enock Ssebagala particularly in the first half of the 3-0 defeat to Algeria.

But having failed to dictate proceedings, Okello was shifted to the right of a front three at the start of the second half.

In what is turning out to be his most effective position, the Vipers playmaker showed flickers of his old self as the Cranes put the Algerians on the back foot for a 30-minute period.

It is in the subsequent games where Okello has had a direct influence on proceedings making three goal contributions in the 3-0 win over Guinea and Monday’s 2-0 win over Niger.

After Reagan Mpande headed in Joel Sserunjogi’s cross for the opener against Guinea, Okello stepped up with a mazy run cutting in from the right to force a penalty for the second goal.

Another burst on the right almost yielded another goal in the second half as he sent his shot wide following a fast break

The forward was again on the spot against Niger converting a rebound after the goalkeeper had kept out his initial penalty.

He then showed composure and the presence of mind in setting up Sserunjogi for the second goal against Niger after being closed down by the goalkeeper.

For a team that thrives on producing moments Okello has thrived in that regard and should have had another assist after releasing Jude Ssemugabi for a one on one opportunity that he sent wide.

The performances have been reminiscent of his league form where he has operated on the right of attack and closer to a centre forward since being moved there following the arrival of John Luyinda at Vipers.