Okello's redemption keeps Cranes World Cup push on

Allan Okello boarded the 2:45 a.m. flight from Entebbe on Sunday not just as Vipers SC’s talisman, but as Uganda’s quiet warrior — his scars now a secret weapon in the Cranes’ 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Among the locally based contingent, including clubmates Rogers Torach, Hilary Mukundane and Enock Ssebagala, Okello joins foreign stars like Salim Jamal and Toby Sibbick for Thursday’s clash with Botswana in Francistown, followed by Algeria on October 14.

Uganda sit second in Group G with 15 points, four behind leaders Algeria, who are expected to ease past lowly Somalia.

The logical target

The Cranes mission: secure a top-two finish and remain in contention for one of the four best runners-up slots across Africa’s nine qualifying groups.

Botswana, fifth with nine points, present a winnable opportunity. Uganda famously beat the Zebras 2-1 away in 2016 on their way to the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

Algeria, though, will demand not just Okello’s magic but unwavering focus from coach Paul Put’s men.

Okello’s 48th-minute thunderbolt in Uganda’s 4-0 rout of Mozambique at Namboole last month, plus his penalty in the 2-0 win over Somalia, reignited belief.

Allan Okello dances past Guinea defenders.

Those two strikes and another in the 1-0 World Cup win over Guinea in March, plus his top-scorer honours at Chan 2024 (three goals), have cemented the 25-year-old as Uganda’s creative heartbeat.

Pain and perseverance

The young man’s fire — as revealed in The Game of Life podcast — is born of pain and perseverance.

At 13, Okello lost his mother after years of nursing his childhood seizures — a loss he still associates with mysterious circumstances. “She fought for my breath until hers failed,” he said, recalling how depression sidelined him for a year.

His later hospitalisation during a move to Algeria’s Paradou AC — and KCCA’s reported silence while he was ill — deepened that emotional wound.

Paradou brought isolation and broken promises: unpaid months, Covid lockdown loneliness, and surgery vows never kept. “Most difficult time,” Okello told this writer on the podcast. (Be on the lookout for the full interview story on these pages.)

Four months clubless after terminating his Paradou contract, salvation came from Vipers president Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa — medical scans, school fees for his sister, and a three-year deal to rebuild his career.

The reward was emphatic: a 19-goal League-and-Cup double, a Uganda Cranes recall, and rediscovered joy. “God didn’t forget me,” Okello said, every goal a tribute to his late mother.

Allan Okello is embracing responsibility.

Beacon of hope

Now, as Uganda chase a fourth straight World Cup qualifying win, Okello will once again be the beacon of hope in Francistown.

With nine African slots and one intercontinental playoff spot available, a win in Botswana would lift Uganda to 18 points — within reach of elite second-placed contenders.

Algeria, unbeaten at home against Uganda and last beaten there by Guinea in June 2024, will be the true test.

But before that, the Cranes must first do their job against the Zebras, whom they edged 1-0 in Kampala last year.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

Group G Standings after 8 matches

Algeria 19 points

Uganda 15 points (GD +5)

Mozambique 15 points (GD -3)

Guinea 11 points

Botswana 9 points

Somalia 1 point

Best second placed teams after Matchday 8

Gabon (19 pts, +10 GD) Madagascar (16 pts, +7 GD) DR Congo (16 pts, +7 GD) Burkina Faso (15 pts, +12 GD) Cameroon (15 pts, +10 GD) Namibia (15 pts, +8 GD) Uganda (15 pts, +5 GD) Benin (14 pts, +4 GD)

Remaining group fixtures (2025)

October 9

Botswana vs Uganda

Somalia vs Algeria

Mozambique vs Guinea

October 14

Algeria vs Uganda

Guinea vs Botswana

Somalia vs Mozambique

Cranes contingent from Entebbe International Airport

Allan Okello (Vipers SC), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Enock Ssebagala (Vipers SC), Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC), Herbert Achayi (KCCA FC), Reagan Mpande (SC Villa) and Jude Ssemugabi (Jamus FC, South Sudan).

Foreign-Based Players