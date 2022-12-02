Okello sends KCCA top of league

Allan Okello scored one and set up the other as KCCA went top of the StarTimes Uganda League with a 2-0 victory over Onduparaka on Friday.

The playmaker put the 13-time league champions ahead in the 31st minute via a penalty at Bombo Military Barracks ground.

Okello then set up Mouhammad Shaban to score on his return to the side after a period out through injury.

With that KCCA went top on 22 points, one clear of the early season pacesetters Wakiso Giants who lost 2-1 to Bul in a see-saw contest at Njeru.

KCCA have played 10 games while Wakiso are on 11. In Njeru, defender Walter Ochora gave Bul the lead. Moses Aliro equalized on 78 minutes.

Midfielder Vincent Zziwa bagged the winner with seven minutes of regulation left for Bul to stay fourth on 20 points, level with Vipers above them.

Vipers can go top with victory at Gadaffi on Sunday.

In the other game, Express lost 1-0 at home to visiting Arua Hill who were this week depleted by suspensions. Isaac Ogwang got the goal at Wankulukuku.

Arua Hill were without head coach Livingstone Mbabazi and defender Bright Vvuni who are suspended after their inappropriate actions in the defeat at Gaddafi.

Former champions URA continued their average season, drawing goalless with Blacks Power at Nakisunga.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Onduparaka 0-2 KCCA

Bul 2-1 Wakiso

Express 0-1 Arua Hill