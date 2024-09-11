Okello served the meal, pair scored the goals

The Portuguese call it a trivela, but for the benefit of us all, it is what exactly Allan Okello served the country and Congo at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Monday night to spring an otherwise mundane match into life.

With five minutes of normal time left to play, Uganda needed something special to establish safety between Aziz Kayondo’s 21st minute cross-turned goal and a possible spoiler from Congo, as it was in Johannesburg last Friday.

That special something came in the form of Okello - who had on two or so occasions been a poor decision maker in a similar position, receiving the ball.

Everything about it was right

With apt technique, measured weight, clear vision and precision, the Vipers SC playmaker curled the ball with the outside of his left boot for Jude Ssemugabi to make it 2-0 and send Namboole to ‘hug your immediate neighbour’ craze.

Jude Ssemugabi (R) scored the second goal. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

This was a culmination of Okello’s good substitute cameos, carrying on from the 2-2 draw in South Africa.

However, this - in which he again came on for Travis Mutyaba - was especially special coming with an end product and before a home crowd of just over 25,000 spectators.

“Well deserved home for you, our fans tonight, " Okello, who has blown hot and cold since breaking onto the scene, later posted on his X account, “your support was amazing.”

The hope for Ugandans is that 24-year-old Okello - now that he has got over his knee injury woes - keeps going to fulfil his potential.

Monday night is what Okello can give you when in his element, and his freshness is what Uganda Cranes exactly needed at the time when it was clear they expended all their energy in the match against South Africa.

Good mentality

“After the game from South Africa we had one day to rest but I want to congratulate the players because they showed mentality,” said a relieved Paul Put, the Uganda Cranes coach.

“I’m very happy with the results. Now that we have four points from the two games I think we are on the right track.”

Put, who made two changes from the team that had started against South Africa with Kenneth Ssemakula starting at right back in place of Elvis Bwomono and Shaban Muhammad ahead of Steven Mukwala, added below.

“We started quite well, the first goal was a little bit of a lucky one but it was a nice goal.

“We had a chance to score a second goal but we failed. I think if we scored the second goal in the first half, it would have been easy for us.”

Put was talking about one of the breathtaking moments after 26 minutes when Rogers Mato darted inside the box, beat his man but dragged his shit just wide when directing it to the net seemed the easier option.

Fans were in loud voice. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Just the right start

Overall, the Cranes did not necessarily command proceedings but did the job just as the doctor ordered.

Four points - including the crucial one in Johannesburg -, a positive goal difference of two, and provisionally top of Group K after two matches, is a job well done.

Congo are second on three points. South Africa had a chance to join Uganda at the top if they beat South Sudan. The two faced off on Tuesday night.

The next round of Afcon 2025 qualifiers is next month, with Uganda doing a back to back against South Sudan at home on October 7 and in Juba on the 15th. South Africa will do the same against Congo.

Uganda are making a third consecutive attempt to qualify for the Afcon since their last appearance in 2019 in Egypt, then under French coach Sébastien Desabre.

Afcon 2025 will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Uganda Cranes XI vs Congo

Ismail Watenga, Kenneth Semakula, Abdu Aziiz Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Elio Capradossi (Halid Lwaliwa), Khalid Aucho, Ronald Ssekiganda, Travis Mutyaba (Allan Okello), Denis Omedi, Muhammad Shaban (Jude Ssemugabi), Rogers Mato

Substitutes