Okello thrives with empty hand

Uganda Cranes’ emphatic 3-0 win over Guinea at Namboole last Friday should have been the perfect redemption arc.



But while the team rejoiced, one subplot simmered beneath the celebration — the quiet but stunning decision to strip Allan Okello of the captain’s armband and hand it to defender Rogers Torach.



It was a move no one saw coming.



Just days earlier, Cranes co-coach Morley Byekwaso had publicly backed Okello to lead Uganda through the Chan tournament, calling him 'a senior player who has played professional football' and a natural leader for the home-hosted campaign.



This tournament was billed as Okello’s stage — a crowning moment for a player who had dazzled the domestic league and returned to Vipers with 20 goals in a league and cup-winning season.



But after a harrowing 3-0 loss to Algeria in the opening match, the script flipped. In came Torach — third in command after Okello and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa — to captain the side.



The result? A dominant performance over Guinea and a visibly freer Okello who scored from the spot and caused problems throughout.



“We wanted to take the burden off Okello’s shoulders and give him the necessary freedom,” said Byekwaso after the Guinea victory.



“Allan Okello is a very talented player. For the team to perform, we need him at his best. Without the captain’s role, he looked so free, and we benefited as a team.”



Okello, too, seemed at peace with the decision.



“The coaches said in the last game we lost 3-0, most of the mistakes were from the defenders, so we had to motivate them. Torach had to come in and lead — and I said yeah,” he told the media post-match.



Tough choice



Behind the scenes, however, mixed feelings lingered — not least from those who have worn the armband before.



John "Ayala" Luyinda, Okello’s coach at Vipers, cautioned against burdening the playmaker with leadership duties at such a pivotal time.



“If Cranes want the best out of Okello, he must be delegated a simple role — create and score. Others should defend,” Ayala said.



“The nation expects a lot from him with the armband, and now he has the chance to show his character in a different way.”



Torach, a composed young defender, was no random pick. Byekwaso remembered him leading Uganda’s U-20 team to the All Africa Games final in Ghana. That leadership, under pressure, appears to have inspired the coach to elevate him in this senior setting.



Not all is lost



Former Cranes deputy captain Tony Mawejje supported the call. “To some players, the captaincy can be a burden. Okello is one of those who plays better without the weight,” Mawejje noted.



“To lead, you must command respect and manage others — something I saw during my time with Onyango and Lwaliwa. Not everyone thrives under that pressure.”



And yet, former long-serving skipper Denis Onyango believes Okello’s story as captain isn’t over.



“Not everyone can be a captain. It needs sacrifice, thick skin, and consistency,” Onyango reflected. “Torach has no pressure like Okello had. Okello had a tough game against Algeria because they knew him, unlike Torach. I still believe he should be captain again — but the media and fans must support him now, not criticize him.”



In the end, whether Okello reclaims the armband or not, Uganda's focus must remain on balance — between leadership and performance, between pressure and freedom.