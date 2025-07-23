Okello: We must take our chances

With just over a week to go before Uganda open their seventh straight TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (Chan) finals, Cranes co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza have their work cut out.

After going down 1-0 to Tanzania in Karatu — some 141km from Arusha — on Tuesday in a three-nation warm-up tournament, thanks to Iddi Suleimani’s first-half goal, the Cranes now have just one more chance to show some direction in a match-day situation when they face Chan defending champions Senegal.

Okello remains optimistic

Uganda captain Allan Okello acknowledged the shortcomings against Tanzania but still saw positives.

“It wasn’t an easy game,” he told the media. “We lost today but we dominated most of the time. We dominated in the second half and even in the first half.”

Yet the Vipers SC point man is the first to admit they fell short in the final third. If they are to shake off the monkey of never advancing past the group stage in the competition’s history, they will have to pull up their socks.

“We needed to create more chances,” Okello admitted. “We needed to utilise the ones we got. But it’s a preparation game so we need to keep working hard and improve on our mistakes.”

Uganda struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, creating few clear chances despite the efforts of forwards Yunus Sentamu and Okello. They managed only one off-target effort before halftime.

Tanzania’s midfield duo of Feisal Salum and Mudathiri Yahya controlled the tempo in the second half, shutting down Uganda’s attacking transitions and preserving their narrow lead to the end.

Must step up

Okello, the Uganda Premier League’s top scorer with 19 goals last season, believes the next game will help the team gel better.

"The next game will help us understand each other better. We take the positives. Dominating a game away from home isn’t easy. Hopefully in the next game we create more and use the chances we get.”

In Senegal, they face the reigning champions and one of the title favourites when the tournament — postponed from 2024 — officially kicks off at Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on August 2, 2025.

But the Cranes can take encouragement from the fact they beat Senegal 1-0 in the group stage on the Lions’ way to the title in Cameroon four years ago. Saidi Kyeyune scored Uganda’s winner in that match.