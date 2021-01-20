Okila beams with hope on third attempt to win volleyball presidency
Wednesday January 20 2021
The Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) goes to polls on January 31 with five positions of office namely president, first vice president, second vice president, general secretary, assistant general secretary and treasurer all up for grabs.
Of all the five offices, the presidency will hog all the headlines as it represents a race of familiar foes and faces running for the biggest job in local volleyball.
Incumbent Hadijja Namanda is up against her predecessor Sadik Nasiwu while Eddie Okila, a runner up in the last two elections returns with renewed hopes of upsetting the status quo.
Okila represents the wave of change hoping to sweep away Namanda, who took over office in 2017. “I want to change things by fixing all the problems the sport has faced for ages,” Okila told Daily Monitor as he prepares to launch his manifesto tomorrow.
Okila has stood for office twice and fallen short on both occasions. He however discredits the election processes that saw him fall to Nasiwu and Namanda in 2011 and 2017 respectively.
In fact he loathes using the word ‘lost’ in reference to results from the last two elections. “First of all, I have never lost. A loss is when everything is credible and you lose to a person who has been voted to power with all the right procedures followed,” he said.
“All that happens is schools being smuggled in to out vote Kampala clubs which has been the case since Aisu Omongole’s time in 2008,” he adds. Now Okila, a health and fitness coach, says he is ready to wrestle two heavyweights.
dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com
UVF ELECTIONS
President
Hadijah Namanda
Eddie Okila
Sadik Nasiwu
First Vice President
Anthony Ashaba
Stephen Waiswa Ardone
Abdallah Kiggundu
Second Vice President
Salmah Kairungi
Hellen Nakimuli
Faridah Nalinya
General Secretary
Hassan Lubinga Sekajolo
Godwin Nakaana Ssenyondo
Assistant
General
Secretary
Kizza Margaret
Eunice Nuwabigaba
Treasurer
Adam Mugisha
Joseph Adong