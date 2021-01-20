Okila beams with hope on third attempt to win volleyball presidency

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) goes to polls on January 31 with five positions of office namely president, first vice president, second vice president, general secretary, assistant general secretary and treasurer all up for grabs.

Of all the five offices, the presidency will hog all the headlines as it represents a race of familiar foes and faces running for the biggest job in local volleyball.

Incumbent Hadijja Namanda is up against her predecessor Sadik Nasiwu while Eddie Okila, a runner up in the last two elections returns with renewed hopes of upsetting the status quo.

Okila represents the wave of change hoping to sweep away Namanda, who took over office in 2017. “I want to change things by fixing all the problems the sport has faced for ages,” Okila told Daily Monitor as he prepares to launch his manifesto tomorrow.

Okila has stood for office twice and fallen short on both occasions. He however discredits the election processes that saw him fall to Nasiwu and Namanda in 2011 and 2017 respectively.

In fact he loathes using the word ‘lost’ in reference to results from the last two elections. “First of all, I have never lost. A loss is when everything is credible and you lose to a person who has been voted to power with all the right procedures followed,” he said.

“All that happens is schools being smuggled in to out vote Kampala clubs which has been the case since Aisu Omongole’s time in 2008,” he adds. Now Okila, a health and fitness coach, says he is ready to wrestle two heavyweights.

UVF ELECTIONS

President

Hadijah Namanda

Eddie Okila

Sadik Nasiwu



First Vice President

Anthony Ashaba

Stephen Waiswa Ardone

Abdallah Kiggundu



Second Vice President

Salmah Kairungi

Hellen Nakimuli

Faridah Nalinya



General Secretary

Hassan Lubinga Sekajolo

Godwin Nakaana Ssenyondo

Assistant

General

Secretary

Kizza Margaret

Eunice Nuwabigaba



Treasurer

Adam Mugisha

Joseph Adong