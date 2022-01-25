Okocha: Nigeria ‘taught a life lesson’

Out. Eguavoen stepped down. PHOTO/ICC

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Managing Editor (Sports)

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Eguavoen’s short tenure lasted just over a month as he was appointed as a temporary replacement for Gernot Rohr, who was sacked in December.

Jay-Jay Okocha believes Nigeria did not deserve to beat Tunisia in their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.