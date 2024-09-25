Okocha shoots-down UPDF to extend Nec perfect start

Rashid Okocha scored with a long range strike four minutes from time to help Nec grind out a 1-0 win over hard-fighting UPDF at Lugogo as match-day three in the Startimes Uganda Premier League kicked off Tuesday evening.

The outcome propelled Nec to a perfect nine points from three games to remain the only team with a 100% record as UPDF stayed fourth with four points from three games.

The result was also just reward for Nec’s second half attacking intent as the two teams struggled to create clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

After a largely uneventful first half in which only Rashid Farid went close to scoring for UPDF, Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu made the first change replacing midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba with Gaddafi Wahab.

Dickson Niwamanya also joined Cromwell Rwothomio upfront and the pair almost conjured up a goal.

Niwamanya’s left wing run and cross was met by Geriga Atendere who found Rwothomio but the striker’s effort was blocked.

But with time running out, veteran Musa Mudde’s pass was intercepted by Enoch Ssebagala and the ball reached Ibrahim Tembo.

The former UPDF midfielder then found Okocha who took two touches before letting fly to beat UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa to his left.

Despite getting a touch to the ball, he was unable to keep the ball out like Vipers and Kitara the two other teams that previously lost Nec.

Earlier on Tuesday, Police and Bright Stars continued their winless start to the season after playing out a 1-all draw in a clash of Kavumba Recreation Centre tenants in Wakiso.

Isaac Ogwang put Police ahead with the team’s first goal in three games when the ball kindly bounced into his path and he coolly side-footed the ball past Bright Stars goalkeeper Derrick Were from the edge of the box.

Noordin Bunjo then rescued a point for a wasteful Bright Stars eight minutes from time when he scored from a rebound after Ashraf Mulindi’s cross was parried into his path.

The result means ninth-placed Police have drawn their opening three games upon their return to the topflight while Bright Stars are 13th with two points after three games.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Nec 1-0 UPDF

Police 1-1 Bright Stars