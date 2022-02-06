Olembe tragedy scars legacy of Cameroon's Cup of Nations

Senegal's players attend a training session at an annex of the Olembe stadium in Yaounde on February 5, 2022 on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football final match between Senegal and Egypt. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The spectacular 60,000-seat Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde was built to be the jewel in the crown of Cameroon's Cup of Nations, at an official cost of some 163 billion CFA francs ($284 million).

The Africa Cup of Nations which finishes this weekend in Cameroon will remain forever scarred by the crush which killed eight people at the Olembe Stadium after a month in which the tournament's organisers struggled from one problem to another.

