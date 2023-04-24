Olila dragged to bottom of FWSL table

Makerere University secured a 3-0 home win over Olila High School on Sunday to boost their chances of staying in the top-flight Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

The win propelled Makerere to sixth place but their 18 points are just two points above the relegation places occupied by Lady Doves and Olila.

Olila have been in danger of falling all season but had avoided the bottom two places till those goals from Josephine Ndagire, Husnah Mpanja and Sharon Namatovu.

They will likely need maximum points in the meeting with Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga, which has been brought forward to Wednesday, to allow students prepare for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games that start May 7 in Mbarara.

UMHS concluded the weekend with bruised egos after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Kawempe Muslim, who are now firmly in second place with 29 points.

Auki Kigongo scored for UMHS, which won the first leg 3-1, at the stroke of halftime but three second half goals from Phionah Nabulime, Hadijah Nandago and top scorer Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (12) secured revenge for Kawempe.

Battle to stay up

Meanwhile, Lady Doves' hopes of survival dampened further as they could only secure a point away to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in Mukono on Saturday.

Top scorer's gong chasing Ashait Naluggwa scored first for UCU but Joweria Nagadya equalized early in the second half then Norah Alupo made it 2-1 moments later.

However, in the 67th minute, Naluggwa bagged her second of the game and 10th of the season.

In Nakawa on Sunday, She Corporate and Asubo-Gafford drew 0-0 as both failed to escape the fangs of relegation.

The other relegation candidates Rines did not play as their match with Kampala Queens was postponed due to the day's heavy rains.

FWSL

Results

UMHS Lubaga 1-3 Kawempe Muslim

UCU Lady Cardinals 2-2 Lady Doves

She Corporate 0-0 Asubo-Gafford

Makerere University 3-0 Olila HS