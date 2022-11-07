Olila struggle for consistency

Olila High School coach Saddam Pande hopes their 4-1 win over Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga on Saturday in Soroti will show his girls how much they are capable of in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Olila won their first two games of the seasons then lost four straight. Things seemed to be getting worse when Brenda Munyana put away a penalty for UMHS's goal in the 15th minute.

"You know with young players, you have to expect anything because they are in learning process," Pande said in the aftermath of the game where they equalized through a penalty of their own dispatched by Bira Nadunga and three late goals from Eunie Ariokot in the 83 minute and Cecilia Apiding (two; in the 90th and stoppage time).

"It is not just any win but a good defensive performance against a side that scores a lot. I hope this makes us better and motivates the girls to see that they are as good as any team," Pande added.

Elsewhere, on the same day, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals made home advantage count to edge the universities clash with Makerere. Usual suspect Ashait Naluggwa and the budding Jovia Nakagolo scored for UCU while Makerere turned to Daphine Nalubowa for the consolation.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Olila HS 4-1 UMHS Lubaga

UCU Lady Cardinals 2-1 Makerere University

Kawempe Muslim 1-1 She Corporate

Lady Doves 0-1 Kampala Queens

Rines SS 4-1 Asubo-Gafford





TABLE

Kampala Queens 7 7 0 0 16 2 21

UCU Lady Cardinals 7 4 1 2 13 9 13

UMHS Lubaga 7 4 1 2 16 13 13

Lady Doves 7 3 1 3 11 4 10

Kawempe Muslim 7 2 4 1 13 7 10

Olila High School 7 3 0 4 7 12 9

She Corporate 7 1 4 2 9 9 7

Rines SS 7 2 0 5 8 17 6

Makerere University 7 1 2 4 5 9 5

Asubo-Gafford 7 1 1 5 6 22 4