Olila troubles could worsen at KQ

Olila High School make their visit to the most in form team in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), Kampala Queens, at the worst time possible.

Olila have lost three games on the bounce conceding eight goals with no reply in the process.

The feeling, however, is that they are not as bad as the results reflect. Even Kawempe Muslim coach Ayub Khalifa thought "they looked scared, they are not the kind to lose 5-0," when he beat them a fortnight ago before they lost 1-0 to Asubo-Gafford.

That was followed by a 2-0 home loss to She Corporate in an end-to-end game last week.

KQ, on the other hand, are flying high with five wins in as many games. They have goal scorers littered all over their squad with Resty Nanziri, Hasifah Nassuna, Shamirah Nalugya and Margaret Kunihira taking the lead.

But it will be interesting to see if Grace Aluka, who moved from Olila where the team was built around her, to KQ, where she has been not more than a squad player so far, will be allowed more minutes to justify her transfer.

Hapless Rines

Elsewhere, Makerere University will hope to return to winning ways when they host point-less Rines SS.

Makerere have dropped eight points in the last three games but no side has been as bad as Rines who concede most and score the least.

"I will not answer that question because it is very technical," Rines assistant coach Farouk Vidah Luwagga, said when he was asked what the technical team feel the strengths of this side are following their 4-1 loss to Kawempe last weekend.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

SUNDAY, 10AM

Kampala Queens vs. Olila HS, IUIU Kabojja