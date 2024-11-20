Olive Pharmacy triumphs in Mbarara corporate club league

Olive Pharmacy has etched its name in history by clinching the Open Football championship at the 13th edition of the Mbarara Corporate Club League 2024, a landmark event in the region’s corporate sports calendar.

The league, running from February 18th to November 17th, saw more than 70 corporate teams battle it out in football, volleyball, and indoor games like chess, scrabble, and cards. Across ten action-packed outings, Olive Pharmacy stood out with a performance that captivated fans and competitors alike.

In a thrilling finale, Olive Pharmacy overcame Coca-Cola, who finished as 1st runners-up. TK Motorcycles and MTN Uganda followed closely as 2nd and 3rd runners-up, respectively. The pharmacy team’s remarkable campaign was defined by their skill, teamwork, and unwavering determination.

“We are overjoyed to win this year’s Open Football title. This victory reflects the hard work, discipline, and passion that drives our team,” shared the Olive Pharmacy captain during the award ceremony.

Olive Pharmacy’s achievement goes beyond the pitch, showcasing the role of sports in promoting health, wellness, and community connection.

The Mbarara Corporate Club League continues to thrive as a platform for strengthening corporate relationships through sports. This year’s event highlighted a unique blend of camaraderie and competition, with Coca-Cola crowned overall champions and Greenpark Stadium earning praise for excelling in multiple disciplines.