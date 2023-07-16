Olympic Qualifiers: Ikwaput gets Uganda over the line

Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput scored in the 100th minute to ensure Crested Cranes beat Rwanda 1-0 yesterday at Stadium Pele, Kigali in the second leg of the first round of the ongoing Caf Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

The sides had drawn 3-3 last Wednesday when Uganda hosted the first leg at the aforementioned stadium.

Only a win would do for either side to progress to the next round, where Uganda will now play Cameroon, as a draw would force extra time.

Ugandan coach Ayub Khalifah rang the changes by benching goalkeeper and captain Ruth Aturo for Kampala Queens custodian Daisy Nakaziro. Margaret Kunihira also made way for Shamirah Nalugya to improve the creativity and control in midfield but the pace on the wings was curtailed.

Surprisingly, Khalifah kept faith in the centre-back partnership of Aisha Nantongo and Shadia Nankya despite the calamitous way in which they handled the first leg.

Rwanda, backed by a sizeable home crowd, defended resolutely yesterday and their approached helped them force extra time.

Positive changes



But before that, Uganda had introduced Hadijah Nandago for Nalugya in the 65th minute plus Fazila Ikwaput shortly after for captain of the day Hasifah Nassuna.

Nandago thought she had broken the deadlock late in the second half but her effort was ruled out for offside.

In extra time, Catherine Nagadya came on Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and her pace helped Uganda stretch play and improve their purpose.

Shortly after, Ikwaput got on the end of a through ball from Sandra Nabweteme to score the all important goal.