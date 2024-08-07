Omedi rabona goal sparks Kitara to semis

In an end-to-end match that showcased a contender for 'Goal of the Tournament', Kitara striker Denis Omedi's jaw-dropping rabona goal against KCCA on Tuesday at Lugogo left fans and pundits buzzing with excitement and craving more.

Omedi’s glorious goal was nothing short of a masterpiece. Receiving a perfectly weighted long pass from midfielder Paddy Muhumuza, he elegantly turned defender Hassan Muhamood inside out before executing a back heel flick that soared into the net with stunning precision.

The entire KCCA defense, momentarily frozen in disbelief, was left mesmerized and unable to react as the ball nestled into the corner of the net.

It was a moment of sheer brilliance that not only highlighted Omedi’s immense potential but also left everyone in the stadium in awe, etching his goal firmly into the annals of local footballing folklore.

Netizens joined the debate, though few were concerned that it was merely Kitara’s equalizer after midfielder Joel Sserunjogi had given KCCA the lead with a thunderous strike.

With his dazzling performance—highlighted by the spectacular goal and two crucial assists—Omedi has become the club’s secret weapon ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup clash with Libyan side Al Hilal-Benghazi.

As Brian Ssenyondo’s side advances to the semifinals, they will undoubtedly rely on Omedi’s red-hot form to carry them through the remainder of the tournament. The club will also be hoping he remains with them despite increased interest in the ongoing transfer market.

The Kabalega Royals demonstrated impressive squad depth and an unwavering will to win, showing a fearless attitude against their opponents whom they have not lost to in three consecutive matches.

Despite the historical pedigree of their rivals, Kitara's ability to force a 3-all draw, following a previous 1-0 victory, is a testament to their readiness and resilience. Their quest for victory is driven by an unquenchable thirst.

Omedi’s stock in the ongoing transfer market has surged dramatically, with clubs domestically and regionally now keenly eyeing his scoring exploits.

His standout performance has also significantly boosted his chances of being called up for the upcoming national team fixtures against South Africa and Congo Brazzaville, as Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put continues to refine his forward line.

Jude Semugabi, the recipient of two of Omedi's assists, scored the other two goals for Kitara, while Bright Anukani and Muhamood netted for KCCA.

Komakech rescue

In the other match, Nikola Kavazovic's Vipers will be heaping praise on budding goalkeeper Jack Komakech for his excellent performance in their 1-all draw against Nec in the Fufa Super Eight quarterfinals at Lugogo.

After a 0-0 draw at Kitende the previous week, Vipers took the lead through skipper Milton Karisa, who capitalized on a defensive error by Ibrahim Kiyemba to tap home past Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

The Venoms were however pegged back when substitute Dickson Nuwamanya headed in from close range. Despite Nec’s relentless attacking, Komakech stood as a formidable wall.

Vipers will now face the winner of the SC Villa versus Uganda Cranes Select match (played last evening), while Kitara will meet either Bul or Maroons, who shared the spoils in their first-leg encounter at Kitende.

Fufa Super 8

Quarterfinal - results

KCCA 3-3 Kitara

Kitara advance 4-3 on aggregate

Nec 1-1 Vipers