Onana headlines as Namboole gets shine

How times have changed! Just last November, Uganda were grambling their way to Morocco to reluctantly host their home matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Guinea and Somalia.

The Cranes had previously also endured similar trips to Kenya, Egypt and Tanzania, which were forced upon them by Uganda not having a Caf certified stadium.

But six months after the last such foreign adventure, and following a provisional approval by Caf, Uganda were back home at Namboole for the first time in five years when they hosted Botswana and Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers.

And just on Monday against Congo, Uganda hosted their first Afcon qualifying match from what former Cranes coach, Micho Sredojevic calls ‘spiritual home’, after such a long absence.

Yet that is not all. Namboole is not just hosting Cranes matches. It is now also hosting home matches for immediate neighbours Kenya and Zimbabwe, whose stadiums were deemed substandard.

Manchester’s Onana in town

Kenya were the first to host Zimbabwe in Group J of Afcon 2025 qualifiers last Friday, that one ending goalless. Zimbabwe did not return home after that because they had to host Cameroon, who beat Namibia 1-0 in the Indomitable Lions’ opener.

The Warriors chose to stay in Kampala for convenience and logistical reasons, but they will play their next home games against Namibia and Kenya from South Africa.

For Kenya, it is Namboole for now. Their next home games against Cameroon and Namibia in October and November could also be at Namboole unless something significant happens back home.

Zimbabwe and Cameroon square off on Tuesday at Namboole, with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana the star attraction.

The United star caused a stir at Entebbe International Stadium on Sunday as Cameroon touched down. From airport ground staff, security officials to other general passengers, all were eager to take a picture with Onana.

Some Ugandans, mostly Manchester United fans, are said to have bought match tickets to go and see their man in action at Namboole.

Onana is known for his smile and big character.

Business sense

Hosting the two teams, three home matches for Kenya and one for Zimbabwe is definitely good business for both Namboole and the hotel industry.

Cameroon are lodged in at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, while some of the contingent is at Skys Naguru. Zimbabwe are accommodated at Hilton Garden Inn, while Kenya stayed at Golden Tulip.

Namboole management had not responded to our request on how much Kenya and Zimbabwe paid to host their games at the venue, but reliable sources revealed to this newspaper that the fee was in the region of $30,000 (about Shs112m) each per game.

Specialists okayed stadium load

Namboole renovation is being overseen by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, led by Lt Col Eng Peter Kidemuka.

Kidemuka says the stadium faces no danger of regressing and that the many matches will not affect the continuing renovations.

“The tartan now we are in the final stages because the first, second and third coats have been laid,” he said a week ago.

“What is remaining now is the marking to indicate the lanes. And we are expecting an expert to fly in this week (last week) and they will start on their work. They asked for two weeks to do the marking.

“However, as it is now, we can host football matches. There is nothing to worry about because the tartan has now dried up after 14 days of laying it. Otherwise, the field of play is ready to host matches.”

Afcon 2027 call too soon

It is interesting that the lamentations once owned by Uganda are now being listened to by Uganda. And quite flattering, too, to be honest, because the general picture is far from clear.

“The conditions in Uganda are very good, the field is very good, we can only dream about them in Kenya,” said Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, “and I see that Uganda is ready to host Afcon.”

Well, as per requirements of hosting Afcon 2027, which Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will co-host under the Pamoja Bid, the readiness call is far from done.

Of the six stadiums needed to host Afcon 2027, you could talk of only Namboole and the National Stadium in Tanzania as being/nearly ready.

That said, each of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are either doing renovations or constructing new stadiums to fulfil their quota of at least two in each country, and accompanying training grounds.

With just two years away, the three countries must get their act together, failure of which - by any of the trio - could jeopardise the Pamoja deal.

Recently, Uganda launched the construction of Hoima Stadium, which is expected to cost Shs482b shillings and take 20 months to complete.

This launch came nearly four months after Kyambogo University signed an MoU with the government to transform one of its football pitches into a modern training facility for the Afcon 2027 finals.

According to the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, there are plans to develop another facility at Makerere University and redevelop the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku as training grounds.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have an opportunity to assess their journey for Afcon 2027 when they host the next edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan) in February, 2025.