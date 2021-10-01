Ondu, Shaban reunite to rekindle lost glory

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Onduparaka shot their way into fame in the 2015/16 season, the same year when they qualified to the premier league at the first time of asking and reached the Uganda Cup final.

Their journey was a fairy-tale of sorts.

They arrived at the table of men with energy and courage that landed them a top five finish in their first year (16/17) only bettered by traditional big boys KCCA, SC Villa, Vipers and URA.

The next season saw an improvement a place higher after knocking off the tax collectors.

But from there the team saw their fortunes dwindle, losing key sponsors, players, staff and then fans as they dropped to 6th and 8th in the subsequent seasons.

The crisis hit the base last season when the team narrowly avoided the chop by only five points after seeing a record four coaches - Vialli Bainomugisha, Mubaraka Wamboya, Joseph Mutyaba and Morris Adiga - handle the team on different occasions.

A new rival

However, the sudden emergence of Arua Hill, a new rival, has knocked the caterpillars of their comfort cocoon and reinvigorated the football atmosphere around the city.

The club chief executive officer Edison Sabasaba is confident their behind-the-scenes activities during the break will usher in a new dawn.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes and around the clock to see that we put on a show this season,” Sabasaba says.

“We had some challenges last season but we’ve addressed them. It’s not true that Arua Hill has shaken us because we have been planning. Otherwise, we have 13 other competitors who we need to focus on and not only one.”

The club has trusted Uganda Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo to lead their mission this season. They believe that he is the right man to rebuild the playing unit that is now dominated by raw youngsters and returning former stars in Shaban Muhammad and Rashid Agau as well as Ramadhan Dudu from KCCA.

Other notable additions are; Rashid Yakin (Arua), Nathan Aloro (Kitara), Rashid Agau and Baden Mujahid (Arua Hill) and Rashid Kitabulwa (Vipers).

“We have a strategic plan that is leading our path including player recruitment and the new head coach. We want to rebuild a team of young players as well as blend with some key ones like Shaban who understand the club well.”

Lutalo’s style of play is not very clear but the Caterpillars are banking on the low-toned coach to build something out of a team of majorly young raw recruits and some few experienced legs as they look to stamp their authority in the now-divided city.

“In Lutalo, we are looking for a coach who is experienced, can instil discipline, manage young talented players and blend them with the experienced ones,” he explains. Lutalo has previously worked with Boroboro Tigers, JMC Hippos and URA.

Shaban returns

Shaban’s return has been announced in hushed tones as the former skipper who is trying to reignite his career, chose to keep a low profile, just like his statistics last season.

He is hopeful to put a new shine on the club’s logo and perhaps, strike back memories of a fierce Onduparaka that bullied even the mightiest at their own backyard as he scored for fun.

