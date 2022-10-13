Onduparaka in another draw as Ahimbisibwe shoots UPDF to fifth

Onduparaka did everything at Kakindu apart from the ball beyond the goalline as they picked another goalless draw with a labourig Gadaffi side in as many matches so far played.

The trio of Emmanuel Okech, James Jarieko and man of the match Rashid Yakin caused all sorts of problems to Gadaffi's defence with well-coordinated passes and pockets of skills but their finishing was wanting even in cases of an empty net.

Gaddafi grabbed the first closest opportunity just after ten minutes when goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga delayed with the ball with the referee George Nkurunziza awarding an indirect free kick. Simon Sserunkuma set up Johnson Odong but the shot was wide.

Gaddafi's head coach Wasswa Bbosa, whose side have just a point in two games, blamed the late transfers of Charles Musiige and Richard Basangwa with no room for replacement as the cause as well as the injuries that have plagued four key members of his team.

"We are struggling to find our rhythm because some players left when the window was closed and then the injuries that are affecting some key players," Bbosa said.

"We're forced to field more of midfielders and defenders but we hope to have rectified this by the time we play the next game," he adds.

Onduparaka’s Hamza Kalanzi that just picked his first official point after the two were deducted to repay a hooliganism bail, has work to polish his young team that has been creating tonnes of chances but failing to convert.

"We did everything possible to win the game but our striking failed once again. The most important is that we picked a point. Most of these players are young and need to be given time," Kalanzi commented.

The result sends Onduparaka to 11th with a point as Gaddafi remain rooted on 14th with the same number but an inferior goal difference.

Ahimbisibwe hattrick

In Bombo, 10-man UPDF came from a goal down as early as the fifth minute to beat Busoga United 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

Hassan Kintu opened the scores for Busoga but Ivan Ahimbisibwe fired twice inside six minutes to put the soldiers ahead by the half-hour mark.

The striker sealed his hattrick in the 53rd to reduce Laban Tibita's 77th minute strike to a mere consolation. UPDF move to fifth with four points as Busoga remain on 9th with a point less.

The league rests today and returns on Friday with SC Villa hosting Express at Wankulukuku.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results