It is hard to believe that West Nile lacks a topflight representation in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League this season despite the vibrant football atmosphere the region created in the last decade.

On Sunday, a once-powerful, well-attended and the region’s first-ever topflight derby, ended in a goalless stalemate between Onduparaka and Paidha Black Angels in Arua, this time in the Fufa Big League.

Unlike previous encounters, the last of which was in the UPL, the match drew only a handful of fans with little attention both in the media and social media.

The affair was among the match day one encounters as the 2024/25 season got underway after the departure of headline sponsor betPawa.

Another West Nile baby, Atua Hill started new life in the second division with a 1-0 loss to Blacks Power in Lira. Despite retaining the name Arua, the match was labelled as a northern regional derby as the Kongolo now operates from Gulu after shifting base.

Michael Siwu, the 2022/23 league’s most valuable player, rediscovered his boots with a sumptuous free kick at the hour turn to give the Lira side a bright start.

Elsewhere, Kaaro Karungi and Gaddafi played to a one-all draw in the first-ever Fufa Big League match at the Kyamate Stadium in Ntungamo. Both sides are among the nomads who relocated their bases, with Karungi migrating from Ibanda and the Soldier Boys based in Entebbe after leaving Jinja.

Kataka and Busoga United, the only teams remaining in the league from Eastern region, played to a similar result as Michael Olinga and Isaac Doka’s strikes in the first half ensured parity in Mbale.

Kigezi Homeboyz were the biggest winners of the opening day beating newcomers Ntugasaze 2-0 to claim an early lead on the table with Joseph Seremba scoring a brace. In Kampala, Kiyinda Boys beat Myda 2-1 at Betharm School.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Blacks Power 1-0 Arua Hill

Kataka 1-1 Busoga United

Kaaro Karungi 1-1 Gaddafi

Kigezi HomeBoyz 2-0 Ntugasaze

Kiyinda Boys 2-1 Myda

Onduparaka 0-0 Paidha Black Angels



